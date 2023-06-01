My name is Audrey Moore and I am teaching the Outdoor Recreation class at Wenatchee High School this year, continuing the hard work that Nikki Buzzell put in to start the course. This year we have a total of 58 students split between two classes, these students have had some amazing experiences throughout the class.
This class truly wouldn’t be possible without the tremendous amount of community support we receive. Wenatchee Outdoors, Team Naturaleza, Chelan Douglas Land Trust, TREAD, Mission Ridge, Riverfront Rock Gym, USFS, and countless individuals have provided support, equipment, and facilities for us to safely participate in a wide variety of outdoor recreation activities. A huge shout out to everyone who has helped or been involved with the class in any way!
This year students had the opportunity to participate in many activities, we started off with teambuilding and a challenge course experience at the WSU 4 H Extension challenge course. We have done units on hiking, trail running, basic first aid, rock climbing, land stewardship and conservation, archery, yard games, fire building, and planning backpacking and camping trips. We had numerous guest speakers come into class to talk with students about jobs and careers in the outdoors, land conservation, and we had a guest presenter teach students how to wax XC skis.
Give us a follow on Instagram @whsoutdoorrecreation to see all the fun activities and adventures we have been doing, and for opportunities to get involved with the class.
With growing numbers in class, we are looking for donations of new or gently used outdoor gear including but not limited to:
There is currently a drop off bin organized by TREAD downstairs at Arlberg Sports in Wenatchee. Please reach out to Audrey Moore by email moore.audrey@wenatcheeschools.org with any questions or to organize gear drop offs.
