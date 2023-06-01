My name is Audrey Moore and I am teaching the Outdoor Recreation class at Wenatchee High School this year, continuing the hard work that Nikki Buzzell put in to start the course. This year we have a total of 58 students split between two classes, these students have had some amazing experiences throughout the class.

This class truly wouldn’t be possible without the tremendous amount of community support we receive. Wenatchee Outdoors, Team Naturaleza, Chelan Douglas Land Trust, TREAD, Mission Ridge, Riverfront Rock Gym, USFS, and countless individuals have provided support, equipment, and facilities for us to safely participate in a wide variety of outdoor recreation activities. A huge shout out to everyone who has helped or been involved with the class in any way!



Pete O'Cain: (509) 664-7152

ocain@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?