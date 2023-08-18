Paddleboarding the Columbia | A philanthropic expedition interrupted by personal tragedy and freak paralysis

WENATCHEE — Planning a paddleboarding expedition through the U.S. portion of the Columbia River, the physical toll and environmental extremes endured all in the name of raising money for a disabled veterans program — these wouldn’t be the things that challenged Michael Curtis most after he concocted this whole grand scheme in 2017.
When Curtis and his cousin Andrew Scdoris, both from Washougal and 42 years old, floated their loaded and well-equipped paddleboards into Lincoln Rock State Park just above the Rocky Reach Dam on Wednesday afternoon, they could finally breathe a sigh of relief. They had just completed another 120-mile leg of Curtis’ Columbia River expedition — from Grand Coulee Dam to Rocky Reach — and they did so in five days.
The snowball effect
At its inception, the idea of paddleboarding the length of the Columbia River from the Canadian border to its mouth began as a joke over dinner and drinks with a friend. They had both recently taken up paddleboarding and as things often do, you begin spit-balling your progression. How far can I go? Where can I go? What’s my limit?
So, with thoughtful, incremental progression in mind, they learned they could make it 70 miles downriver from their hometown on the Columbia — just east of Vancouver. The experiment taught them what they did and didn’t need to accomplish their goal and the following year, Curtis made the 125-mile journey from the Bonneville Dam to the mouth of the Columbia.
“At this point, I realized that my goal to explore the entire river from Canada to Coast was achievable,” Curtis said on his website.
A cause for partnership
But if he was going to complete something like this, he knew it needed to be about more than himself. He researched charitable organizations to connect with and after some deliberation, he settled on Northwest Battle Buddies (NWBB), a Battle Ground-based program that has been providing veterans with professionally-trained service dogs to help those suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) since 2012.
Their name is derived from the term U.S. Army soldiers give each other or their canine counterparts who assist them in combat. It isn’t a cure-all for PTSD but these partnerships can drastically reduce symptoms in veterans.
According to a 2022 National Veteran Suicide Prevention Annual Report conducted by the VA Office of Mental Health and Suicide Prevention, on average, 16.8 veterans died by suicide every day in 2020. That’s a 0.4% increase from 2001 with a peak of 18.6 in 2018 which only helps illustrate that programs like NWBB are desperately needed.
It was a natural pairing. Curtis is a 16-year disabled Army veteran who trained his own service dog and noticed the benefits. Together they dubbed his expedition SUP4NWBB — stand-up paddleboard for NWBB. They hope their partnership will improve the awareness of PTSD’s link to veteran suicide rates and the benefits gained through service dogs. The expedition also hopes to “inspire struggling Veterans to thrive, and raise funding to support NWBB,” they stated on the NWBB website.
Manageable segments
It’s been profitable. After completing the fourth of five segments, or legs, this week, Curtis has helped raise more than $30,000 over the years — but this wasn’t his first attempt.
Every summer, since partnering with NWBB and gaining other sponsors, he has attempted one of the expedition’s five legs. The first to raise money was a 190-mile journey from Umatilla to Portland.
“The route took coordination with (the) Army Corps of Engineers and the Washington State Parks Service to portage around the dams and travel through the locks at John Day Dam,” he said.
The following year, with several portages around dams, high temperatures, and powerful currents, the segment between Rocky Reach Dam and Umatilla proved to be daunting. But after six days, nearly 200 miles, and with the support of his wife, he completed his goal.
A pandemic and a false start
With each new segment completed, he gains more knowledge on how to better equip his expedition. He fine-tunes his gear and supply selection while also improving packing efficiency. His 12-foot-4 inflatable paddleboard has space for solar panels to charge his devices and a GPS charts his live progress with an online Strava map. Finding a suitable campsite becomes an art because Curtis prefers the solitude you can only enjoy by avoiding parks and designated campgrounds.
But not long after reaching Umatilla, the pandemic ground the world to a halt along with his plans.
In 2021, he attempted to pick up where he left off, to paddle the section he completed on Wednesday, by beginning at Fort Spokane, just off the Columbia on the Spokane River and east of Grand Coulee Dam.
“I was all set and ready to go but something was off,” Curtis said. “I could feel it in my soul. I decided to attempt the trip anyway.”
His cousin, who is also a four-year disabled veteran, joined him for the first time but they were forced to turn back. Thousands of acres were engulfed in a wildfire downriver so launching was out of the question. In the spur of the moment, Curtis thought they should do the first leg of the expedition for a second time, from the Bonneville Dam to the mouth of the Columbia, only this time it would be open to donations.
A freak incident and tragedy
“Something still felt off, however,” he said. “And my body was telling me.”
Almost as soon as they touched the river, they were greeted by a 25-mile-per-hour headwind with enough power to conjure three-foot white-capped waves. It was an unrelenting battle to keep his vessel pointed downriver and with anything resembling momentum.
Then, like a light switch, amidst the grind of each paddle stroke, he lost most of the function of his hands and arms. He didn’t know it at the time, but a collapsed disc in his neck was the culprit and the nerve communication to his hands would be forever damaged.
And in that moment, he was still on a paddleboard, in the middle of the Columbia.
“The mission turned into a nightmare — being stranded on the river,” he said.
He retained just enough function to hold onto the paddle and navigate. The timing couldn’t have been worse. Because the most efficient way to travel by river is to sit atop the current, he wasn’t right next to a bank, but it wouldn’t have mattered anyway. No immediate landings were available.
For the next four hours, he methodically worked through every stroke until they finally spotted the first available spit of land along the bank. It was almost unusable.
To get help, they needed to reach a landing downriver but first, they’d have to rest through the night.
“We had to wait until morning,” he said over the phone Wednesday afternoon. “When the wind calmed we slowly paddled — barely paddled — over the next couple of hours.”
When the shock wore off he was left with the uncertainty of ever regaining the full use of his hands. Even in that state, he still managed to raise $10,000 but felt he “had let down the team at NWBB, (his) followers, and our Veterans.”
What waited for him was a medical gauntlet. In an attempt to save his hands, he went into surgery. When that didn’t work, three more attempts were made over the next year, and after 18 months of physical therapy, he recovered enough to return to his expedition.
“I will never be at 100% again with my injuries,” Curtis said on his website. “But as a Soldier we adapt, improvise, and overcome all obstacles.”
During that period he experienced the emotional peak of a new baby and the extreme lows of losing his father, sister, and two friends to suicide.
“Though I was broken down, I found God and he lifted me back up,” he added. “It has now been over a year since the last surgery, and I am inspired to never give up. My father who passed taught me that.”
Reassembling the pieces
With an abbreviated plan, Curtis’ mother dropped him and Scdoris off at the Grand Coulee Dam last Saturday to finally finish the fourth leg of the expedition in honor of his father and sister.
They slipped through a desert landscape during a heat advisory for five days. On Tuesday, he said they paddled 37 miles in 12 hours with temperatures peaking at around 106 degrees. Thirty mph winds were a sporadic but common occurrence.
What could prolong their day was the wildlife. Midway through their journey, at two consecutive potential camping spots, they were greeted by black bears. Fed up and eager to make camp in the middle of the night, they paddled to the other side of the river.
That wasn’t the end of it.
“In the middle of the night, we heard a buzzing,” Curtis said. When they got out to investigate, they saw a “rattlesnake coiled around the head of my cousin.”
The snake was presumably trying to stay warm. They coaxed it away, and as if in apology, the next morning they set off with two hitchhikers — praying mantises. They posed at the bow of his board like hood ornaments for the first 10 miles.
After battling the heat, wind, and waves all Tuesday long, they were exhausted and forced to pull into Daroga State Park, just above Entiat.
The last stretch went smoothly and as they landed at Lincoln Rock State Park the following afternoon, they could reflect on another beautiful segment of the Columbia. But after days on the river and updating loved ones over FaceTime, they were ready to return to their families and Curtis’ day job as a network and infrastructure engineer for a healthcare management company.
On Strava, Curtis called this segment of the expedition the “best trip I’ve completed so far.”
The last leg
And he isn’t done. Next summer he plans to attempt the fifth leg of the expedition — the 300 miles from where the river touches the Canadian border and hits the Grand Coulee Dam.
Once that’s done, he has a larger scope in mind. This whole journey is beta and experimental, a dry run for the whole thing to be completed in one go at some point in the future. Every leg of the expedition thus far has given him the details and experience needed to paddleboard the Columbia as safely and as efficiently as possible. No doubt skills he accumulated while in the military.
For anyone interested in donating to the cause or learning more about Curtis’ story you can visit his website at sup-northwest.com — donations are open until the end of August.