Paddleboarding the Columbia | A philanthropic expedition interrupted by personal tragedy and freak paralysis

WENATCHEE — Planning a paddleboarding expedition through the U.S. portion of the Columbia River, the physical toll and environmental extremes endured all in the name of raising money for a disabled veterans program — these wouldn’t be the things that challenged Michael Curtis most after he concocted this whole grand scheme in 2017.

When Curtis and his cousin Andrew Scdoris, both from Washougal and 42 years old, floated their loaded and well-equipped paddleboards into Lincoln Rock State Park just above the Rocky Reach Dam on Wednesday afternoon, they could finally breathe a sigh of relief. They had just completed another 120-mile leg of Curtis’ Columbia River expedition — from Grand Coulee Dam to Rocky Reach — and they did so in five days.

SUP4NWBB at Lincoln Rock State Park

Michael Curtis (Blue) and Andrew Scdoris (Red) pose for a photo after landing at Lincoln Rock State Park on Wednesday afternoon.
SUP4NWBB Camp Day 1

A view of the Columbia River from their camp spot after Day 1 of their journey. They spent 11 hours traveling and working out logistics before launching. They squeezed in 10 on-river-miles before the sun went down. 
SUP4NWBB rattlesnake

The rattlesnake the cuddled up to Scdoris' head.
SUP4NWBB Praying Mantis

One of the praying mantis hitchhikers.
Michael Curtis SUP4NWBB underbridge

Michael Curtis passes under a bridge while completing the 120-mile journey from the Grand Coulee the Rocky Reach Dams on Aug. 12-16. It was the fourth of five legs in his plan to explore the full length of the Columbia River from the Canadian border to its mouth on a paddleboard and raise money for fellow Veterans. He was joined by his cousin Andrew Scdoris. 


An error occurred