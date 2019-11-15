WENATCHEE — Repairs to a dam within the Alpine Lakes Wilderness is on hold while agencies work to complete several permits.
The Icicle Work Group invited U.S. Forest Service employees to a Thursday meeting to explain how the Forest Service reviews projects that take place in wilderness areas. The group is interested because of efforts to automate reservoirs in the wilderness and fix Eightmile Lake Dam.
Controversy
The Eightmile Lake Dam repair is controversial because the Icicle and Peshastin Irrigation District wants to add a syphon that would draw Eightmile lake down an additional 20-something feet. The irrigation district wants to do this to provide higher flows in Icicle Creek for fish and the city of Leavenworth, but environmental groups oppose the plan because it would be an expansion of the human footprint in the wilderness.
On Thursday, the work group set aside up to $1 million of the $4 million the state legislature provided to the work group in 2019, to conduct an environmental review of the Eightmile Lake Dam repairs, said Mike Kaputa, Chelan County Natural Resources director. The review will include the Forest Service’s specialized permit process for the wilderness area and a national environmental review.
The hope is to get the review done before June 30, 2021, Kaputa said. The work group hopes construction would start soon after the review.
The dam is in danger of failing in a 15-year or greater flood event, according to the state Department of Ecology. The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office said during an extreme weather warning in 2018 that there were about 40 residences downstream that could be threatened if the dam failed.
‘Significant damage’
This is not the first time the irrigation district has sought permitting from the Forest Service.
In 2017, the district attempted to make repairs to Square Lake Dam, a remote lake west of the Icicle Gorge Trailhead, said Manager Tony Jantzer of the Icicle and Peshastin Irrigation District.
The irrigation district found out in 2017 that Square Lake Dam was filled with rocks and was not a solid structure, he said. It became concerned that if water got into the dam it could freeze and damage the structure.
“The dam safety office and myself felt that would allow water into the thing and if water got in there during freezing temperatures, it could freeze and pop the dam and break it,” Jantzer said.
The irrigation district notified the Forest Service that the district would need to conduct work on the dam, he said. But it was told it could not repair the dam because the proper permits hadn’t been filed, he said.
Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest Service employees did not respond to calls for comment Friday.
“The big crux of the thing is we needed a stinger to vibrate the cement to get the concrete to flow down into the dam,” Jantzer said.
The Forest Services does not allow any kind of mechanization in the wilderness in compliance with the Wilderness Act.
The irrigation district argued that the easements it has with the Forest Service grant it the authority to work on the dam, he said. The Forest Service did eventually agree and the dam was filled, Jantzer said.
But repairs did not happen before that winter and the dam sustained “significant damage,” he said.
“We didn’t know that when we went up so we didn’t take enough cement to finish the job that we wanted,” Jantzer said. “So consequently we will have to go back up there soon to finish the job of filling the core.”
There is no threat to the public from Square Lake Dam failing because floodwaters from the 5-foot dam would never reach residences, Jantzer said.
It will cost the district an additional $10,000 to finish repairs, Jantzer said.
Jantzer said the experience of the Square Lake repairs is an example the added scrutiny the irrigation district has faced since joining the Icicle Work Group.
If he could go back into the past and was asked to join the Icicle Work Group again he doesn’t think he would do it, he said. He feels the irrigation district has been the only member that has accomplished anything. He said the district has conserved water in its canals and is using its water rights to increase the flows in Icicle Creek.
“We’ve been doing all this stuff and we don’t get any credit. We just get people saying you can’t do this and you can’t do that,” Jantzer said.