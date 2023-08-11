Skip The Enchantments. Yes, you heard me

Do I do a hiking column on The Enchantments?
One of the most over-hiked trail systems in Washington state? That people are already talking about way too much? The area that people are hurting themselves and sometimes even dying to get to?
Well, I guess I will.
I got a permit to go backpacking overnight in the core of The Enchantments. I won’t tell you my secret about how I got it; but to uphold the terms of the permit, I had to leave that day. If you know what I mean, you know what I mean.
I’m going to skip over the hike up to Colchuck Lake and go straight to Aasgard Pass. For those of you who haven’t hiked Colchuck, it is four miles to the lake from the Stuart Lake Trailhead and 2,280 feet of elevation.
It’s already a bit of a climb and exhausting, but that’s just the start of the journey to the core. After that you face Aasgard, a wall of boulders that sits between two massive peaks: Dragontail and Spineless Prow.
It is 2,000 feet of elevation gain in only three–quarters of a mile. And people freaking trail run up it in one day, but we’ll talk about that in a second.
The hike up Aasgard is brutal, especially with a pack on your back. My pack weighed about 30 pounds.
I went light, because I knew I was climbing a mountain. However, I talked to a few people bringing 50 to 60 pound packs up that mountain. My hat is off to them.
I had to follow rock cairns the entire way up and almost took a wrong turn several times. Some of the cairns have fallen over, but for the most part they were well placed. People cannot follow a clear trail, though, so if you’re used to doing that please keep this in mind.
I also came to several sections where the boulders were quite tall and found myself rock climbing to get to the next section. If you’ve never rock climbed with a full pack, I will tell you that it isn’t easy.
I watched Colchuck Lake fall below me as I gasped for air. I was taking breaks pretty much every 30 feet.
I ran into another group making their way up the mountain and we saw a pair of mountain goats together. I accidentally woke one guy up, who was a juvenile based on the size of his horns. He was sitting in the middle of the trail, though, which was rude.
After three hours, I finally made it to the top. I stood victorious and took in the core in all its glory.
The very top, near Isolation Lake, was not that impressive. It was covered in white granite similar to the boulders of Aasgard and had some nice roundish peaks with large pools of water at the base.
People had told me that it looked like how you’d imagine the surface of the moon appeared and I would have to say I agree. It felt very lunar, but it got much better.
I walked past Isolation Lake, Lake Olrun, Enchantment Lakes, sliding down a patch of snow and turned a corner.
The water from the lakes flows from one into the other through streams and waterfalls that cascaded down huge, smooth rock faces.
After Enchantment Lakes, meadows sprung up around the creeks and small alpine forests came to life. You can then see the valley fall away to your right and look out into a sweeping view of Crystal Lake down below all the way to, what I believe, is Gremlin Peak in the distance.
A cascading wall of spindly, pointy granite, frames the north side of Crystal Lake in descending spires. To me, it looked like the spine of a dragon.
Then, right in front of you, is Prusik Peak. A distinctive, slanted mountain top with its own unique jagged points.
I made my camp between these two monuments near a cliff edge. Then, I watched the sun set over both mountaintops. It was one of the most stunning sunsets of my life.
I walked up to a ridgeline and I could see Inspiration, Perfection and Leprechaun Lakes in a huge valley around Prusik Peak. Prusik Peak’s shadow was cast against the mountains next to it. The alpine trees glowed in the light of the setting sun.
The next morning, I woke up to mountain goats right outside my tent. They didn’t bug me or my gear, but passed through my camp as if annoyed at my presence.
At one point, a mother goat went through my camp and her kid wouldn’t follow. I found myself between the mother goat and the baby. She turned and looked at me as if to say, “Well now, we have a problem.” So, I abandoned my camp until the baby finally passed through.
I decided to pack up after that and move along.
I thought about staying one more night. It was absolutely beautiful up there with the waterfalls and crystal clear, ice cold lakes. However, after navigating Prusik Pass, I felt like I had seen The Enchantments.
So, I hiked out through the Snow Lake Trail, which turned out to be brutal.
The Stuart Lake Trailhead is considerably higher in elevation than the Snow Lake Trailhead. I descended farther in elevation than I climbed. In total, my descent was almost 5,500 feet in 11 miles, which is an insane amount in a day.
The trail itself is also very demanding. It involves sometimes sliding over smooth rock faces and climbing down via the root systems of trees. In a few places, people have blasted holds into the rock or even embedded iron bars to give you a bit of traction.
However, the amount of people who have gone up and down this trail have caused the stones to be worn smooth in some places, making them very slippery. I tumbled a few times and sometimes there is just a sheer cliff next to where you’re walking.
This brings me back to the trail runners, who passed me running from the Stuart Lake Trailhead to the Snow Lake Trailhead. I saw several people doing this including at least one 10-year-old boy with his mom.
I have to just say I am impressed by these people, although I do think it is dangerous.
I also saw elderly people and some people who were significantly out of shape making the climb. I understand the attraction, but I couldn’t believe the variety of hikers on the trail.
I made it to the car exhausted and my legs were shot over the next couple of days. I was very, very sore and probably should have camped at Snow Lakes or Nada Lakes on the way down to break up the descent.
So, is it worth it to go to The Enchantments?
Of course, it is a beautiful and wonderful amazing place that I won’t pretend isn’t a completely unique ecosystem and environment.
However, I saw a lot of wear and tear on that ecosystem with tons of bare patches to the meadows or damaged root systems on the trees, due to the amount of human traffic. The mountain goats are half habituated to humans, there are pieces of garbage everywhere and the toilets are overflowing with waste.
I will tell you that I think there are places that are almost as beautiful as The Enchantments that you can travel to for equal or less work. I can point you toward some truly stunning and magical experiences.
So, I’m not saying that The Enchantments are trash, but I’m not sure they’re worth the pain.