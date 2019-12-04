WENATCHEE — Snowshoers are invited on guided tours of Lake Wenatchee this winter.
The 2-mile route follows the Little Wenatchee River and the lake below Dirtyface Peak and Nason Ridge, Washington State Parks said in a blog post.
Lake Wenatchee State Park staff will begin hosting tours at 11 a.m. Jan. 1. Subsequent hikes begin at 1 p.m. on Jan. 4, 11, 18 and 25, and on Feb. 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29.
Snowshoers should bring snowshoes, trekking poles, warm clothes, durable boots, snacks and water. Meet at the park’s north entrance at 21588 Highway 207.
To reserve a spot call 763-3101. Snowshoe rental costs $12 for adults and $8 for kids.