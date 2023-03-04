Charlotte Massey1.jpg

Charlotte Massey backpacking the West circuit in Torres del Paine.

Charlotte Massey is a Leavenworth local, apparel co-creator/business owner, is 26 years old and has climbed all the volcanoes in Washington state. She is driven, passionate and competes in Nordic races. She travels abroad, speaks at TedTalks and is an artist. We look forward to learning where she is in 15 years with her pursuits, as this woman is going places! Read on to learn more about Charlotte Massey.

Charlotte Massey2.jpg

Charlotte Massey posing at the base of the towers in Torres del Paine, Chile.
Massey3.jpg

Charlotte Massey and SheFly Apparel co-founder Georgia Grace Edwards in Gunnison, Colorado.


