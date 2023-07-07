Through the trees and to the seas | Sol Duc Hot Springs

Tree tunnels, oceanside highways, rotten-egg smelling hot springs and serene waterfalls cascading through moss-covered, black-rock canyons were a few of the sights my girlfriend and I saw.
On June 27 to June 30, Whitney Free and myself, went on a camping trip to the Olympic Peninsula. Our first night, we stayed at Hobuck Beach on the Makah Reservation. On the second day, we traveled to Sol Duc Hot Springs and camped there for two days.
This is a chronological journal of our expedition.
Day 1
The salty sea air hits me as we sit on the ferry from Edmonds to Kingston. I have always thought that sea water smells like dead creatures, but maybe that’s only me. Weirdly enough, I still love the smell, which reminds me of my childhood in Western Washington.
We are going camping on the Olympic Peninsula for the week. It is my first summer off as a teacher and I’ve always wanted to explore the peninsula, but I’ve never had enough time before to do it.
I feel like you have to have a few days, because it takes so long to get there.
After the ferry, we start up the car and take off toward the Makah Reservation. Our first night is going to be spent on Hobuck Beach near Neah Bay. I’ve heard that Neah Bay is an amazing place where whales, dolphins and other large mammals will frequent.
We didn’t see any while there, but we didn’t stay long.
It is a three-hour drive to get there, according to our GPS. However, it takes us about four-and-a-half, as we make stops to prevent our legs from cramping or going stir crazy.
Halfway, we dip into Port Angeles and find an ice cream parlor that makes sweet cream New Zealand-style ice cream. They blend fresh fruit straight into the ice cream and we walk the pier, looking out at the U.S. Coast Guard base across the water.
Afterward, we jump back into the car and take Highway 112 west toward the reservation. The highway hugs the coast. It also is heavily forested with patches of birch trees whose branches grow over the road forming tunnels through which sunlight flickers.
We pass over idyllic little creeks that curve through the forest before dumping out into the Strait of Juan De Fuca, between the U.S. and Canada. The creeks meet the sea in a rush and the freshwater mixes with the salty brine.
As we get closer to the reservation, clouds pick up in the distance. It wasn’t supposed to rain that night, but it looked like it would be overcast.
I gaze out over the sea and spot mountains across the water that reside on Vancouver Island. A heavy fog layer sits below them providing a white highlight below the rising blue peaks.
In hindsight, it was probably one of the most beautiful highways that I’ve traveled down in Washington state.
We arrive at the Makah Reservation at about 7 p.m., receive an annual recreation pass for $20 at the Makah Mini Mart and Fuel and make it to the Hobuck Beach Resort.
The campsites do not have numbers and there is no one there to greet us. We’ve called ahead, though, and a lady explained that you just pay $25 in the morning, which I do.
It’s a quaint little campground covered in grass with a play structure in the center and showers in the bathroom. We don’t find any water, though. It appears you need to bring your own.
Exhausted from our long drive, we leave exploring the beach for the next morning. However, I fall asleep to the sound of crashing waves and sea birds.
Day 2
I wake up the next morning before my girlfriend and go out to explore. I follow the sound of crashing waves and find sandy trails between bushes that lead me to the beach.
The bushes form walls on either side of me that open up into a wide expanse of semi-soft sand covered in washed up kelp, driftwood and other debris. Early morning surfers are already hitting the waves, dressed in wetsuits and catching three-to-four foot high crests.
Hobuck Beach Resorts sits on Hobuck Bay, which is where this beach is located.
I look to either side and see tree-covered cliffs and islands of rock that jut out of the water like pillars capping the ends of the bay.
Whitney wakes up an hour later and spends some time on the beach, standing in the water up to her waist and then just laying in the sand and being.
At noon, we get into the car and drive to Cape Flattery to check what I believe to be the most western part of the continental United States. I will later find out that Cape Flattery is the second most western point of the country, but only by a few feet.
It is still overcast as we pull up to the trailhead. Whitney decides to stay in the car and chill. A sign tells me that it only takes about 25 minutes to walk the entire trail.
Immediately, the trail winds its way through old growth cedar trees whose ancient limbs are gnarled and twisted into amazing shapes. I reach a set of boardwalks that lead the rest of the way and realize that they are there to protect the tree’s root systems that stick out of the ground criss-crossing in an elaborate maze.
After a little more than 10 minutes, the trail ends at the top of a cliff that plunges down into the Pacific Ocean. I look out and see those tree-covered island pillars up close with the ocean swirling around them and making caves within the rock as waves crash into them.
At the very end, I look out across the water to an island covered in grass with a perfect little red and white lighthouse sitting on it. It makes me day dream about being a lighthouse keeper, although I know that I would go mad from loneliness and I am not a solitary creature.
I get back to the car thinking about how stunning and memorable the view was. It didn’t rival the view of Mount Rainier from Sunrise, but I it competes with Palouse Falls.
We then drive two hours to the Sol Duc Campground within the Olympic National Park.
The campground sits within an old growth forest and is right next to the Sol
Duc Hot Springs Resort, which is why we went there. I have been missing hot springs since living in Japan.
Our campsite resides below enormous moss-covered old growth trees and a stump, about as wide as my car, sits to one side.
We put up our tent and go to the hot springs, which is a mere 10-minute walk. We follow a trail next to the Sol Duc River beneath birch trees, passing a small hot spring on the way. It is spewing steamy water onto the path that carries that familiar stink of rotting eggs, which comes from sulfur.
The resort does not allow for reservations and is on a first-come, first-serve basis. It is $18 for adults and $12 for children and seniors. You pay for an hour-and-a-half session, after which they drain the pools and fill them with fresh hot spring water.
The resort has three different hot springs ranging from 99 degrees for the coolest one, 101 degrees and the hottest is 104, according to their website.
After a quick shower, we plunge our bodies into the steaming pools and feel the heat and minerals relieve our muscles. We spend some time exploring the differences between the 101-degree and 104-degree pools.
The resort also has a regular, freshwater swimming pool near the hot springs. So, I get up and dive in, letting the temperature difference shock my body and contract my muscles.
In Japan, the difference between the hot and cold pools is even starker and it is encouraged to plunge your body to get your muscles to relax and then contract. It sends a shock wave through you that leaves you feeling like a loose piece of spaghetti.
Afterward, we head back for the day and crash, thoroughly relaxed.
Day 3
On our third day, we decide to travel to Sol Duc Falls.
I had heard that Sol Duc Falls is one of the most photogenic waterfalls in Washington state. After visiting it, I quite agree. The falls cuts through a narrow channel of black rock that is covered in vibrant green vegetation while partially shaded by a dense canopy.
We start our hike from our campsites as there is a six-mile trail that can take people directly there. The falls does have a parking lot much closer that would turn it into a 2.5 mile adventure.
The trail from the campground winds along the Sol Duc River and there is almost no elevation gain.
Along the trail, we see hundreds of different kinds of mushrooms from round yellow ones with rubbery skin to black shelf mushrooms that grow in columns on the side of a stump.
Whitney asks me every time if it is a reishi mushroom, jokingly, and I tell her that I honestly don’t know.
We also see huge swaths of creeping dogwood and beautiful black-furred squirrels. Whitney points out that the squirrel’s fur is the same dark color as the rocks in this forest.
We stop for a while next to a river and sun ourselves, taking a quick dip and using the slippery rocks as a slide into the river.
The falls themselves were stunning and did not disappoint. We have lunch next to the creek above the falls and head back to the campsite after.
It was an amazing little adventure to end our trip.
Day 4: The last day
We head back to civilization driving next to Lake Crescent, a stunning wide expanse of water bigger than Lake Wenatchee and surrounded by dense forests.
Whitney and I talk in the car on the way back and agree that this was one of the best camping trips that we’ve ever gone on together.
Now sitting at my computer, I would say that the Olympic Peninsula is a truly worthwhile place to visit. The only problem is the distance between things. You have to be willing to drive quite a bit.
Our biggest regret was not bringing our son, which we felt mildly guilty about the entire time. However, 8 year olds are not great in cars and we will be taking him to Mount Rainier shortly.