OTHELLO — Some of the frogs leapt straight into the water. Some tried to eat. Others headed for the fence, trying to scale it and escape the small pen made for them.

The 300 northern leopard frogs had just spent months growing up at the Northwest Trek Wildlife Park in Eatonville, Washington. Then, on Wednesday, they spent a few hours in plastic totes in the back of a van as they were hauled over the Cascades and into the Columbia National Wildlife Refuge, where they were released at the edge of a shallow pond.



___ (c)2023 The Spokesman-Review (Spokane, Wash.) Visit The Spokesman-Review (Spokane, Wash.) at www.spokesman.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?