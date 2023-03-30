WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Foothills trail systems will re-open for outdoor recreation on April 1.
Every year, several trails in the Wenatchee foothills close to provide winter refuge for mule deer and other wildlife, typically Dec. 1 to April 1.
“We want to thank everyone for giving local herds some space,” said Von Pope, Chelan PUD Wildlife Biologist. “The greening of the foothills provides their first source of good calories for months.”
Chelan PUD manages Home Water Wildlife Preserve — about 960 acres in the heart of Sage Hills — as part of its federal license to operate Rock Island Dam. Winter closures are a condition of the permitted seasonal trail use.
Chelan-Douglas Land Trust and the City of Wenatchee also close public access to more than 2,200 acres of open space adjacent to PUD property to provide additional winter range for wildlife.
The higher elevations and north-facing aspects of trails on Horse Lake Reserve may still be covered in snow, transitioning to mud, or currently muddy. These soft surfaces are vulnerable to damage that will last all season.
