200320-visitorguide-foothillstrails 04.jpg (copy)
Buy Now

Alix Whitener runs along a Wenatchee Foothills Trail with her dog Remi.

 World photo/Don Seabrook

WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Foothills trail systems will re-open for outdoor recreation on April 1.

Every year, several trails in the Wenatchee foothills close to provide winter refuge for mule deer and other wildlife, typically Dec. 1 to April 1.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?