ENTIAT — A 14-year-old Wenatchee girl died Sunday after falling into the Entiat River.
The girl apparently slipped on a rock about 4:15 p.m. near the Lake Creek Campground, located 28 miles up Entiat River Road, according to a Monday news release from the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office.
At the same time, a 20-year-old East Wenatchee man was stranded nearby on a rock in the river.
About 40 rescuers from eight agencies responded. A sheriff's office helicopter crew located the girl’s body downstream from the male in fast-moving water, the release said.
Rescuers used a rope system and ladders to recover the girl.
A helicopter from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island hoisted the East Wenatchee man from the rock. He was transferred to Central Washington Hospital by Ballard Ambulance.
The identities of the girl and East Wenatchee man were not disclosed Monday.
The girl was visiting the area with family and the 20-year-old man was a family friend, according to Sgt. Jason Reinfeld with Chelan County Emergency Management. He said it appears the girl slipped off a rock and into the river. He noted there was a long response time to the campground due to narrow and windy roads and the remote nature of the site.
Agencies involved in the search and rescue included the sheriff’s office, Chelan County fire districts, 1, 7 and 8, Douglas County Fire District 4, Chelan County Volunteer Search and Rescue, Chelan County Mountain Rescue and Ballard Ambulance.
