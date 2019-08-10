SAN DIEGO _ The Padres built their first, albeit modest, winning streak of the season's second half on clean living and taking advantage of the Rockies' gaffes.
A misplay of their own Saturday night almost cost the Padres their chance at their first series win of the second half.
But home runs by Manuel Margot and Wil Myers in the bottom of the eighth inning lifted them to an 8-5 victory, their third straight and the one that secured their first win of a series at Petco Park since June.
The three-run eighth made a first-time winner of rookie Andres Munoz, who pitched a scoreless top of the inning, and allowed Kirby Yates to earn his major league-leading 33rd save.
The rally in the eighth also afforded Fernando Tatis Jr. a fifth at-bat, which the rookie took advantage of with a triple that extended his hitting streak to 14 games, the longest of his career and longest by a Padres player this season.
Margot's 10th homer of the season and fourth in his past 19 at-bats scored Hunter Renfroe, who had walked _ and who ended up far more part of the solution than the problem.
It was Renfroe's failure to take charge on a play in right field that allowed the Rockies to inch back into the game.
The mistake forced Chris Paddack to throw 13 extra pitches and predicated his removal for a pinch-hitter in the bottom of the inning.
Former Padre Yonder Alonso then tied the game with a pinch-hit, two-run homer off Craig Stammen in the seventh.
With two doubles and a home run, Renfroe helped bring his team back twice and also contributed to a three-run fifth inning that put the Padres up 5-2. The major league leader in defensive runs saved by an outfielder also ran back and caught a long fly ball before running into the right field wall for the first out of the fifth inning.
But his failure to call off rookie second baseman Luis Urias on a pop fly by Nolan Arenado that should have been the third out of the sixth inning loomed large for a while.
Urias, running with his back to the plate, had Arenado's high fly ball bounce off his glove. While Urias clearly called for the ball, a charging Renfroe had a much better angle. Yet he backed off to allow Urias to try to make the play. That also allowed Trevor Story, who had doubled, to score the Rockies' third run.
Paddack then issued his only walk of the game before getting a groundball from Raimel Tapia, which shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. fielded and threw wide of first, loading the bases. A grounder by Yonathan Daza ended the inning.
With Paddack, having thrown 86 pitches and due up second, it ended his night as well. Ian Kinsler pinch-hit for him in the bottom of the inning.
Paddack allowed three runs on five hits and a walk, striking out five and notching his eighth quality start among the 20 times he has taken the mound in his rookie season.
The Rockies took a 1-0 lead in the first before Renfroe led off the second inning with a double grounded just inside the third base bag and into the left-field corner. Margot followed with a single that moved Renfroe to third, and Margot took second on the throw from the outfield. Renfroe scored on Urias' grounder.
After Arenado's homer in the top of the fourth, Renfroe tied the game again with his 31st home run of the season in the bottom of the inning.
Josh Naylor and Manny Machado led off the fifth inning with back-to-back doubles. Machado's hit ended an 0-for-19 streak that was tied for the longest drought of his career.
Renfroe followed with a double that easily scored Machado, and Renfroe scored on Margot's single.
