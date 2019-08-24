SAN DIEGO _ A fractured left thumb, on a head-first slide into second base, ended Fernando Tatis Jr.'s only Double-A campaign in July 2018. He missed 34 games earlier this year when he strained his hamstring attempting a yoga-like stretch at second base. Yet even with a stress reaction in his lower back likely ending his first big league season _ and any hopes of winning NL Rookie of the Year honors _ the Padres' 20-year-old shortstop has no plans to change his "Wild Horse" tendencies.
"No _ absolutely not," Tatis said. "It (injuries) is part of it, but I'm not going to change nothing at all."
The Padres don't want him to, either.
The extra gear he has is one of the reasons he was challenging Pete Alonso and his 40 homers in the NL Rookie of the Year race. The organization does, however, hope Tatis learns to pick his spots over the course of a 162-game season.
"We've talked to him about things that are important to us," Padres manager Andy Green said. "He's had an unbelievable rookie season. Nobody is looking to change much at all. There will be moments in time where he learns through time where he doesn't need to take a chance."
Again, in time.
And Tatis appears to have plenty of time to contemplate his path forward after landing on the injured list for a second time this season.
Speaking with the media for the first time since tweaking his back in a sixth-inning at-bat on Aug. 13, Tatis admitted the news was difficult to digest, especially when it appeared he might just need a day or two to regroup. Yes, his back was sore before the game. The organization still had initial hopes that he'd be on the field in Philadelphia.
Instead, he stayed back in San Diego and learned his season was essentially over.
"It was hard," Tatis said. "I'm not going to lie. Especially because it came out of nothing. Everybody thought it wasn't going to be that big, but in the end it resulted like that. I was hard on myself in the beginning."
He added: "The team is protecting me. What can I say? You just go based on how I feel and day by day."
If Tatis' season is over _ and it certainly looks that way _ it ends with him sitting on a .317/.379/.590 batting line, 22 homers, 16 steals and 53 RBIs, as well as a healthy understanding of what it takes to play in the majors on an everyday basis when his career resumes, presumably next spring.
"Just how consistent you have to be in this everyday game," Tatis said of the lessons learned his rookie season. "You have to come every day and prepare yourself and get ready to compete out there."
___
(c)2019 The San Diego Union-Tribune
Visit The San Diego Union-Tribune at www.sandiegouniontribune.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
_____
PHOTO (for help with images, contact 312-222-4194):