SAN DIEGO _ Fernando Tatis Jr. pulled David Hess' first 94 mph fastball over the wall in left-center. Franmil Reyes drilled the next 433 feet to center field.
Nothing like a little history to get the San Diego Padres off on the right foot.
The Padres homered on the first two pitches of a game for the first time in franchise history, Eric Hosmer homered twice, struggling rookie Luis Urias joined the party with his first of the year and Chris Paddack threw 5 1/3 solid innings as the Padres blitzed the Orioles, 8-1, in hopes of winning their first series since the All-Star break.
The opponent helps.
Baltimore, even in the middle of the best month to date, arrived for a two-game set with baseball's second-worst record. No one had given up more homers than the 200 the Orioles yielded coming into Monday's game. Among pitchers with at least 60 innings, Hess' 2.78 homers allowed per nine innings was the worst rate in the game.
On cue, Tatis yanked Hess' first offering 400 feet to left-center for his 18th homer. The next was another 94 mph fastball down the heart of the plate that Reyes sent out to center for his 27th of the year.
The Padres were just getting started.
Hosmer followed Manny Machado's fourth-inning triple with his 14th homer and Urias hit his first of the season, a low-lining shot to right field to give him just his second hit since he was recalled from Triple-A El Paso on July 20.
Urias was 1-for-25 with seven walks and four strikeouts before tagging Hess with four homers allowed in a game for the second time this season. Hosmer added a three-run homer in the seventh to mar Dillon Tate's big league debut. It was Hosmer's first multihomer game since June 10, 2016.
Backed by the long ball, Paddack largely cruised through the Orioles' lineup. He struck out five, gave up one run on three hits and two walks and applauded from the dugout when Wil Myers ran down a would-be two-run double in the left field corner to help Andres Munoz strand two inherited runners in the sixth.
___
