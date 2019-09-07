SAN DIEGO_The National League's worst team in the second half of the season was playing at Petco Park on Friday.
That team was not the San Diego Padres.
The Padres lost to that team.
The Colorado Rockies, who arrived in San Diego having lost nine straight games and with a NL-low .288 winning percentage since the All-Star break, scored three runs (one earned) in the first two innings and got 5 2/3 decent innings from journeyman right-hander Tim Melville en route to a 3-2 victory.
Padres starter Dinelson Lamet finished six innings, allowing six hits and striking out four.
Melville, who had a 7.53 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings over parts of four seasons, including two relief appearances with the Padres last September, struck out eight.
The Rockies' two runs in the first came on a pair of singles, a passed ball, a wild pitch and a groundout. They added a run in the second on a single, a sacrifice bunt and a Manny Machado error.
After failing to score when Greg Garcia's walk and a single by Nick Martini put runners at the corners to start the Padres' half of the first, the Padres capitalized in the third when Garcia was hit by a pitch and Martini doubled to start the third. Both scored on a single by Eric Hosmer.
The Rockies (44-45) entered the All-Star break just a half-game behind the Padres (45-45). The Padres were two games out in the NL wild card race, the Rockies 2{.
Now the Rockies are 60-82 and in last place in the NL West. The Padres (64-76) are one spot ahead of them.
With the win, the Rockies (.302 winning percentage) moved ahead of the Marlins (.300) in the second-half. Those two team and the Pittsburgh Pirates (.346) are the only NL teams with worse second-half records than the Padres (.380).
