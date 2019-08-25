SAN DIEGO _ The Padres did not fall behind in Sunday's first inning.
They actually took a lead when Manny Machado actually hit a home run in August.
Somehow, they hung on to beat the Red Sox 3-1 and stave off a three-game sweep at Petco Park.
Despite all this occurring:
Austin Hedges was tagged out trying to get back to second after making the mistake of getting too far off the bag on a grounder to shortstop for the second out of the second inning. Eric Hosmer was thrown out at home trying to score on Ty France's double to end the third inning. Red Sox center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. ran down and leaped to catch Luis Urias' fly ball at the top of the wall for the first out in the bottom of the fourth.
And in the fifth, the wildest of all.
Manuel Margot made the inning's first out after lining a double off the top of leaping third baseman Rafael Dever's glove.
As the ball skipped down the left field line, Margot decided to try for a lead-off triple. But about 20 feet after rounding second base had his right shoe simply fell off his foot. Margot got up to return to second base but had his socked foot slip out from under him as he planted for the first time. He didn't attempt to gather himself, as by that time Devers had taken the relay from left fielder .JD. Martinez and was jogging toward him to apply the tag.
Another peculiarity followed at the start of the sixth, as manager Andy Green removed starting pitcher Joey Lucchesi (9-7) after the left-hander had thrown 73 pitches.
Lucchesi had yielded a bunt single and issued his second walk in the fifth. And among the three hits Lucchesi surrendered was a home run by J.D. Martinez, who was due up third in the sixth.
Lucchesi has a 9.26 ERA in the sixth inning and has historically struggled facing batters for a third time in a game, though his .255 average allowed the third time through the order this season is 104 points lower than last year.
The move worked.
Right-hander Craig Stammen retired the heart of the Red Sox order, in order. Luis Perdomo followed with a perfect seventh.
Rookie Andres Munoz worked a scoreless eighth after a soft single and Machado's fielding error put runners at first and second with no outs. Munoz got Devers on a double play before walking Xander Bogaerts. That brought up Martinez, who had three home runs and eight RBIs in the series. Munoz ended the inning by striking him out for the second time in two days.
Kirby Yates, who took the loss Saturday when he allowed a solo home run after entering a 4-4 game in the ninth inning, was perfect this time to earn his major league-leading 37th save.
After all that, it felt like a long time since Machado hit his first home run in a long time.
It was his two-run blast to left field, his 27th of the season and first since July 30, that provided the deciding margin.
After Margot led off the game with a double down the left field line, stole third and scored on Francisco Mejia's single, Machado launched a 2-1 curve ball from Brian Johnson (1-3) into the left field seats.
The Padres' two hits that followed would both end with people being thrown out.
___
(c)2019 The San Diego Union-Tribune
Visit The San Diego Union-Tribune at www.sandiegouniontribune.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
_____
PHOTO (for help with images, contact 312-222-4194):