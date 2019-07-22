July 22-- Jul. 22--SELAH -- The Yakima Valley Pepsi Pak took both ends of Sunday night's doubleheader against the Yakima Pepsi Beetles at Archer Stadium.
The Pak followed a 10-2 victory in the opener with a 11-0 win in a five-inning nightcap.
Yakima Valley improved to 36-10 and has won nine straight games, while the Beetles fell to 15-25.
Yakima Valley's Dylan Bishop tossed six solid innings and Brandon Bruner drove in three runs in the opener.
The Pak's Brady Helgeson tossed a two-hitter in the second game, striking out five batters.
Nick Garretson and Spencer Froula each drove in two runs to back Helgeson.
Isaac Briones finished with three hits, including a double, and knocked in a run for the Beetles.
The two teams will meet in another doubleheader at 5:30 p.m. Monday at Parker Faller Field.
Neither Sunday's nor Monday's game will impact the Central Washington Leagues standings. Last week the Beetles forfeited all their league games after they were ruled ineligible due to an issue with the aggregate enrollment of the high schools their players represent.
Game 1
Yakima 001 001 0 -- 2 7 4
Yakima Valley 030 700 x -- 10 4 1
Dion, Skahan (5) and Sires; Bishop and Tolliver.
Highlights: Gabe DeJesus (YB) run, 2 SB; Geoff Edgar (YB) 1-4, run; Isaac Briones (YB) 2-3, 2b, RBI; Jarred Sires (YB) 1-2, RBI; Brandon Bruner (YV) 3 RBI.
Game 2
Yakima 000 00 -- 0 2 1
Yakima Valley 730 1x -- 11 6 0
Morrow, Skahan (1), Morales (4) and Martinez; Helgeson and Bishop.
Highlights: Edgar (YB) 1-2, 2b; Briones (YB) 1-2; Spencer Froula (YV) 2 RBI; Nick Garretson (YV) 2 RBI; Dylan Bishop (YV) RBI.