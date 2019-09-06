GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip _ Two Palestinians were shot dead on Friday in clashes on the border between Israel and Gaza, Palestinian sources said, as thousands took part in a weekly demonstration against the blockade of the coastal territory.
Some 66 people were injured, including dozens by live fire from Israeli soldiers, said the Health Ministry in the Gaza Strip, which is controlled by the militant Hamas movement.
The Israeli army said that some 6,200 people gathered on Friday at several points along the border with Israel.
Some threw explosives and firebombs, a military spokesman said. Others managed to break through the border fence and were then returned to the Gazan side.
According to the Gaza Health Ministry, some 310 Palestinians have been killed in violence at the border since March 2018.
The Palestinians in the poor and densely populated Gaza Strip are demanding a lifting of the blockade imposed by Israel and Egypt, and the right of return for Palestinian refugees who used to live in Israel.
Israel still experiences regular rocket attacks from Gaza, and typically responds with airstrikes. The territory has been controlled by Hamas _ listed by the US and the EU as a terrorist organization _ since 2007.
___
(Additional reporting was contributed from Tel Aviv, Israel.)
___
(c)2019 Deutsche Presse-Agentur GmbH (Hamburg, Germany)
Visit Deutsche Presse-Agentur GmbH (Hamburg, Germany) at www.dpa.de/English.82.0.html
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
_____
PHOTO (for help with images, contact 312-222-4194): MIDEAST-GAZA