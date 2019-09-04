Sept. 04-- Sep. 4--PULLMAN -- Adam and Jolene Fisher had their eyes trained on the football as it spun through the calm air. Just as their heads turned left to right, a crimson blur wearing No. 88 bolted past his defender and tracked down the flying object. Rodrick Fisher made the basket catch as he stepped over the goal line, and lifted both hands into the air as Easop Winston Jr. made a mad dash to the back end of the end zone, where the receivers exchanged a celebratory chest bump.
Jolene always counted on getting her son's first college touchdown on video, but it's never easy to anticipate the pandemonium, joy and emotion packed into such a precious moment.
"I was recording it," she said, "then I went 'Wooooo!' so I didn't even get it on video. I was so mad."
The video may be history, but the memory lasts forever.
In that moment, of the 27,228 fans in attendance, nobody else could relate to the gratification the Fishers felt after seeing their son achieve a personal milestone years in the making.
Well, nobody outside of Section 4.
Fisher could only take half-credit for the 41-yard bomb that put the Cougars ahead 7-0 after just five snaps against New Mexico State. The player who uncorked the touchdown pass also had a large group of family members and close friends in attendance. As it was for Fisher, Saturday's game was the first career start for Anthony Gordon, and as Adam and Jolene Fisher celebrated their son's first career touchdown, Ryan and Gina Gordon got the same special experience a few rows up.
"I knew he'd be good," Ryan said at halftime, his son already up to four touchdown passes, 330 yards and a 95 percent completion rating. "I didn't know it was going to be this good."
"(My) dad teared up a little bit," Ryan added.
Ryan came to the game outfitted in a custom white Washington State jersey with Anthony's last name and No. 18 stitched to the back. The shirt was a Father's Day gift from last year. Grandfather Scott Gordon proudly sported an anthracite WSU jersey screen-printed with the quarterback's number.
The Gordons are a happy clan right now. And no wonder, Anthony completed 22-of-23 passes in the first half for 330 yds. and 4 TDs. Fifteen members of the family came up for the season opener and five of Gordon's close friends made the drive from Pacifica, Calif. last night. pic.twitter.com/CI6o24NQrU
-- Theo Lawson (@TheoLawson_SR) September 1, 2019