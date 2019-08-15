It's sweltering out there, and with temperatures only rising, a lot of people are seeking out their local pool or lake to cool off. And what better way to cool off than with an interesting-looking float? Here are a few you might see us toting about.
HUGGABLE SLOTH OVERSIZED FLOAT WITH CUPHOLDER (SWIMWAYS)
This float is quite unique, not just for the adorable animal options, but also for the armrests that aside from "hugging" you, double as drink holders (or, if you're not thirsty, sunscreen holders). In addition to the sloth, Swimways also has a teddy bear and a panda bear, both of which are equally adorable and make for super sweet photos and Instagram shots. And because they're huge and comfy looking, everyone around you will want to give them a go, so these floats are also instant "friend makers." Unlike most other pool floats, which are made for horizontal lounging, the Huggables line lets you sit upright. We couldn't find a recommended weight maximum, but the heaviest member of our party was 181 pounds and had no trouble staying afloat on the Sloth. For adults and kids ages 5-plus. About $15 on Amazon and other retailers.
JUMBO BLUE GLITTER NARWHAL INFLATABLE POOL FLOAT (POOLCANDY)
Looking for something a little more magical? How about a glittering narwhal? As we've mentioned before, the narwhal is a trendy fella this year, and what better place for a narwhal than a pool? He (or she _ it's so hard to tell with pool floats) is very cute and easy to spot, with that sparkly horn and bright, eye-catching holographic rainbow glitter that will dazzle in the sunlight. This transparent, tube-type float lets you ride on top or underneath, while you paddle or drift along your preferred watering hole. Kids love it and so will adults, and aside from being a real attention grabber, it'll be a regular presence in your social media feeds. This float is made of vinyl and is approximately 65x49x37 inches in size and includes a patch kit, just in case. It holds up to 250 pounds and retails for about $30 at https://www.poolcandy.net
INDORAPTOR INFLATABLE POOL FLOAT (COCONUT POOL FLOATS)
What, did you say that glittery narwhals are too cute for you? Ok, that's cool, we get it. Cute isn't for everyone. So instead, check out the ferocious looking indoraptor float from Coconut Float. This dino isn't messing around, and the snarl on its face quickly lets you know that. As with all Coconut Float brand inflatables, this one is "made from the highest-quality vinyl to avoid punctures. This particular float is an officially licensed "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" item and features realistic graphics and details. In other words, the kids (and any adult Jurassic World or dinosaur fans) will love it. It measures 39x60 inches and is fun for kids to sit on top of and ride like a pony. We couldn't find an official limit, but it seems to be a better fit for kids and smaller adults. Around $35 at watsons.com, Amazon, or https://www.coconutpoolfloats.com
(Armin and Samantha are the authors of the popular parenting blogs: http://www.mrdad.com and http://www.havesippywilltravel.com.
For more reviews of toys and games, visit http://www.parentsatplay.com/)
(c)2019 Armin Brott and Samantha Feuss
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
