PARIS (Reuters) - The Eiffel Tower lit up on Friday in the national blue-and-yellow colours of Ukraine, at the request of Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo which Hidalgo said was to express solidarity with the people of Ukraine in the wake of Russia's attack.

Russian missiles pounded Kyiv, families cowered in shelters and authorities told people to prepare petrol bombs to defend their capital, as Russian President Vladimir Putin urged the Ukrainian military to seize power and make peace.

French President Emmanuel Macron has spoken to both U.S. President Joe Biden and Putin in trying to de-escalate the Ukraine crisis.

(Reporting by Michaela Cabrera; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

