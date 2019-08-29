CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. _ Parents of students killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School or whose children were at school during the massacre sought Thursday to apply pressure on Florida's two Republican U.S. senators, Marco Rubio and Rick Scott, to break the logjam preventing federal action on gun legislation.
Heather Chapman, of the Florida chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, said at a news conference in Coral Springs that said gun violence is a public health crisis that demands action from the federal government.
Her daughter fled during the Feb. 14, 2018, shooting at the Parkland high school. That mass shooting, and the others since, are constant reminders that "we're vulnerable everywhere we go," she said, citing the mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, during the first weekend in August.
"In recent weeks, Americans have experienced the horror of gun violence, and it's on a never-ending loop," Chapman said. "It hasn't been just El Paso and Dayton. Every day, a hundred Americans are losing their lives to gun violence and hundreds more are injured."
About 60 people, most wearing Moms Demand Action shirts, were at the news conference in Coral Springs, along with several Democratic elected officials: U.S. Reps. Ted Deutch of Boca Raton and Donna Shalala of Miami, state Reps. Dan Daley of Coral Springs and Tina Polsky of West Boca, and Broward County Commissioner Michael Udine.
But more needs to be done, she said.
"At the end of the day, we all want the same thing, right. We want our families to come home," she said.
The activists called for Rubio and Scott to support expanded background checks, a measure that passed the U.S. House but hasn't been considered by the Senate. Background checks are required for many, but not all, firearms purchases.
And they want Rubio and Scott to push Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., to allow the full Senate to vote a law encouraging states to implement so-called red flag laws.
Red flag laws, known formally as extreme risk protection orders, allow family members or law enforcement to ask a court to seize weapons from people who are dangerous to themselves or others. Scott signed a red flag law when he was Florida's governor and Rubio is sponsoring a proposed red flag law in the Senate. But there has been no Senate action on a red flag law.
Rubio's office said he has publicly urged Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., to have the committee take up the red flag legislation and has discussed the issue with President Donald Trump.
"It's the best route forward because it can pass, the president will sign it, and it can actually stop the next attack. If you look at all the studies that have been done, you see that invariably, with perhaps the exception of Las Vegas, they all exhibited signs and warnings to people around them that they could do something," Rubio said in a statement."
A spokeswoman for Scott said he would "review any proposals that come before the U.S. Senate. Senator Scott is proud of the landmark legislation he signed in Florida just weeks following the tragic Parkland shooting. He has spoken to Senate leadership about what was done in Florida, especially when it comes to red flag laws. Senator Scott supports the Constitution, the Second Amendment, and the rights of law-abiding Americans. He is focused on making sure that our schools and communities are safe and that those struggling with mental health issues or threatening to harm themselves or others cannot use a gun."
Chapman said Moms Demand Action and other advocates weren't going to go away "We're relentless. We're never giving up ... we can't let our children and grandchildren to grow in in a world of fear from gun violence."
Tony Montalto, co-founder and president of Stand With Parkland _ The National Association of Families for Safe Schools, said it wasn't simply Democrats attempting to pressure Republicans. His daughter Gina was one of 17 people killed in the Stoneman Douglas massacre.
"We need action from all our elected leaders," he said. "This is not a Republican problem. This is not a Democratic problem. It cannot be laid at the feet of either end of the political spectrum. This is an American problem and requires collective action."
Montalto said he doesn't see any reason the politicians can't find common ground on background checks and extreme risk protection orders and get national laws passed.
"We believe a majority of Americans agree," he said. "All Americans need to keep applying pressure to lawmakers to take action, and not sides."
Fred Guttenberg, whose daughter Jaime was killed in the Parkland shooting, urged people to push the Republican senators. "Fight. Fight. Demand Mitch McConnell open up the Senate graveyard. The bills are ready and waiting. All he needs to do is call a vote," he said. "If they continue to sit on the sidelines, we will work even harder to fire them."
Deutch, who represents Parkland, said that elected officials in both parties would spend much of their time on Thursday urging people to prepare for Hurricane Dorian _ and he did the same.
But, Deutch added, the crisis of gun violence shouldn't be ignored.
"I am grateful for every one of our colleagues and both of our senators and our governor who will give some version of that (hurricane) speech today. But there is no website you can go to, there is no evacuation plan you can put in place and Lord knows all the bottled water in the world will not keep you safe from a dangerous person with a gun who walks into a school," he said.
