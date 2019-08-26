Aug. 26-- Aug. 26--A University of Washington researcher continues to seek interview subjects for a Pacific Northwest language study.
Alicia Beckford Wassink, a UW associate professor of linguistics, is looking for about 50 English-speaking study participants among people of color who have a long-established family presence in the Northwest, according to a news release.
The study seeks adults who were born and raised in the Pacific Northwest and are Yakama First Nations, African American, Japanese American and Mexican American / "Chicanx."
Research participants will be asked to take part in a 90-minute recorded interview. They will read from a list of words, read a brief story and answer some simple questions. Participants also will be asked about their family's history, and experience in the Pacific Northwest.
Study participants will be paid $15.
The study, funded by the National Science Foundation, involves collaboration between the UW and Heritage University in Toppenish.
To learn more and sign up, call 206-543-4647 or email pnweng@uw.edu.
Reach Tammy Ayer at tayer@yakimaherald.com or on Facebook.