PROVIDENCE, R.I. _ Patriots safety Patrick Chung has been indicted in New Hampshire on a charge of felony cocaine possession.
Keith Cormier of the Belknap County District Attorney's Office confirmed that Chung, who has a residence in Meredith, was inducted Aug. 8 in connection with an incident that occurred "on or about" June 25.
The Patriots released the following statement about Chung:
"We are aware of the reports regarding Patrick Chung. We will not be commenting while his judicial proceedings take place."
The indictment states that Chung "did posses or have under his control a quantity of the controlled substance cocaine" on June 25 in Meredith. The crime is a Class B felony and carries a potential prison sentence of 3 { years. The Laconia Daily Sun newspaper reports that Chung is scheduled to appear in Belknap County Superior Court on Wednesday morning. The 32-year-old could request that the arraignment be waived or that an attorney appear in court on his behalf.
Chung could also face disciplinary action from the NFL. When reached by The Providence Journal, a league spokesperson said, "We will monitor developments in the law enforcement matter."
If found guilty, Chung will have violated the league's policy and program covering substances of abuse. Section 2.3 of the policy details the potential punishment.
"Players convicted of or admitting to a violation of law ... relating to use, possession, acquisition, sale, or distribution of Substances of Abuse other than alcohol, or conspiring to do so, are subject to appropriate discipline as determined by the Commissioner.
"Absent aggravating circumstances, discipline for a first offense will be a suspension without pay for up to four (4) regular and/or post-season games. If the Commissioner finds that there were aggravating circumstances, including but not limited to felonious conduct or serious injury or death of third parties, and/or if the Player has had prior drug or alcohol- related misconduct, increased discipline may be imposed."
Chung was absent from the last practice the Patriots held, on Tuesday. He's been a limited participant in the Patriots offseason workout program this spring and summer. Chung hasn't appeared in a preseason game and spent most of training camp in a red non-contact jersey as he recovers from shoulder surgery.
The safety is entering his 11th season with the Patriots. Drafted in 2009, he's been a safety in Foxboro for most of his career except one season in 2013, where he played in Philadelphia. Chung has won three Super Bowl titles with the Patriots.
In the event that Chung doesn't start the season with the Patriots, the defense would be looking for another starting safety next to Devin McCourty. That spot could potentially be filled by Duron Harmon, Terrence Brooks or Obi Melifonwu. The Patriots also have safeties Nate Ebner, A.J. Howard and Malik Gant on the roster. This summer, both Harmon and Brooks have spent ample time with the projected starting defense due to Chung's injury.
