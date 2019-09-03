CHICAGO _ Everything seemed right in the Cubs world when Ben Zobrist stepped into the batter's box in the bottom of the first inning on a gorgeous Tuesday night at Wrigley Field.
After a month of breathless updates on Zobrist's minor-league tour and wall-to-wall speculation about what he would bring to the Cubs for the stretch run, it finally was time to find out whether Zo really was the missing link.
If the Cubs get on a roll and catch the Cardinals, maybe we'll all be talking about the Zobrist effect come playoff time. But if the Cubs continue their bipolar season and miss the postseason, perhaps we'll be wondering what the fuss was all about.
The truth is we have no idea what will happen, and that's one reason the Cubs brain trust has tried to tamp down expectations for Zobrist, pointing out he won't play regularly.
Judging from the reaction of Cubs fans when Zobrist walked to the plate to the familiar "Bennie and the Jets" walk-up song sung by his wife, Julianna, there can be only one obvious outcome: the Tao of Zo will lead them to October.
If only it were that simple.
The beauty of baseball is things can change on a dime, and no single game means more than another.
Remember when the Cubs came back to beat the Giants 12-11 at Wrigley on Aug. 21 and Anthony Rizzo described it as a "season-defining win"? There certainly was reason to believe in the Cubs, who six days earlier suffered what could've been called a season-defining loss on Bryce Harper's walk-off grand slam in Philadelphia.
Yet the Cubs marched into Tuesday's game against the Mariners with a so-so 6-5 record since that comeback victory over the Giants, going from a half-game ahead of the Cardinals to three behind. Manager Joe Maddon is not a fan of determining a "defining" game or stretch until the season is over.
"Then you can retrace and (say), 'Yeah, that's really when I thought it turned around,'" Maddon said. "I mean, every time everybody makes proclamations it normally bites you right in the butt. Always. When you start proclaiming big series, heads-up. ... Honestly, those are the kind of things best left (alone).
"If somebody else wants to say it, that's fine. .... I prefer that method."
The Cubs have plenty of time to catch the Cardinals, and chances are they haven't played their "defining" game yet.
One year ago Tuesday, on Sept. 3, 2018, the Cubs led the second-place Brewers by five games and held a one-run lead heading into the bottom of the eighth inning at Miller Park. But Carl Edwards Jr. walked in the tying run with the bases loaded in the eighth, and the Brewers won it in the ninth when Kris Bryant fielded a Christian Yelich grounder with the bases loaded, tagged third and threw to first for what he hoped would be an inning-ending double play.
But Yelich beat the throw, the Brewers won, and the rest is history. Milwaukee went 18-6 from that day on, while the Cubs finished 14-12, setting up Game 163 at Wrigley Field.
After losing the division tiebreaker, the Cubs faced the Rockies in the NL wild-card game already wearing the look of a defeated team.
"As an opponent, you always notice that," former Rockies outfielder Carlos Gonzalez said in June after signing with the Cubs. "We came in and we knew they were struggling, we knew they were limping. It seemed like they were down. You never want to show that attitude to an opponent because that's exactly what we did. We took advantage of it."
The Rockies ended the Cubs season and altered the perception of this group of players. When the Cubs didn't repeat in 2017, it was mostly attributed to a World Series hangover. When they stumbled down the stretch last year it sewed doubts about the ability of the nucleus to hit in the clutch.
This year's team has only amplified those doubts, especially since the offense that looked so good in April and May has been so hit-and-miss in July and August and entering September. The 24-inning scoreless stretch from Friday into Monday can't be ignored as a fluke.
President Theo Epstein said last week "it's within us" to revert to form.
"I mean April and May, I don't think it was a mirage," he said. "But at the same time we can't just show up and say that's who we are, because you are what you do and the last couple months haven't been what we're looking for. Usually as the weather warms up, your production improves, and ours has gone in the other direction this year, on the heels of last year's second half too.
"So you actually have to be kind of honest with ourselves and get back to the best version, more dynamic offense."
We'll soon find out if that "dynamic" offense can put together a consistent stretch for the next month. Willson Contreras returned Tuesday after missing a month with a strained hamstring and homered in his first at-bat, providing hope he can be the spark plug the Cubs need.
Before Bryant was scratched with right knee soreness Tuesday, the Cubs had eight players from the '16 champs in their starting lineup. Epstein doubled down last winter when he kept the core together and added only free agent Daniel Descalso, perhaps retaining a soft spot for the men who brought Chicago so much joy in 2016.
Will Epstein's faith be rewarded or was the Cubs' start a mirage?
Time to find out.
___
(c)2019 Chicago Tribune
Visit the Chicago Tribune at www.chicagotribune.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
_____
PHOTO (for help with images, contact 312-222-4194):