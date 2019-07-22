CHICAGO _ The story of "Mai Tai Guy" swiping a home run ball from the grasp of a couple of boys at Wrigley Field on Tuesday night had all the ingredients for viral video success.
It involved an adult behaving badly. It ignited a debate over Wrigley Field bleacher etiquette. And more important, it was witnessed on live TV by thousands of viewers, while many more saw the video clips on social media.
I've reported dozens of baseball fan stories over the last 38 years at the Tribune and, before that, as a freelancer at the Chicago Reader.
Some have had happy endings, some have resulted in criminal charges and sometimes fans were simply found guilty in the court of public opinion. The common denominator is they all love the game, for better or worse.
Here are my top 12 stories, in descending order:
12. Accidental Bartman (2019)
Cubs fan Andy Bargren caught a foul ball down the third-base line at a Cubs-Angels game in April with Javier Baez and David Bote in pursuit. He was booed for not allowing either player to try to make the catch, and calls of "Bartman" rang out.
"I flipped the ball back to some people in the crowd to at least try to cancel the foul mood," he said, apologizing to Cubs fans for the catch.
Baez absolved Bargren of any blame.
"All the fans booed him, but he didn't go for the ball and he made a good catch," Baez said.
11. Nacho Man (2017)
On Sept. 25, 2017, in the second inning of a game at Busch Stadium, Cubs shortstop Addison Russell knocked over a Cardinals fan's tray of nachos while pursuing a foul ball and got cheese on his uniform. Russell said he didn't see the fence, collided with it "and got all nacho'd up." Andrew Gudermuth, 21, from Sikeston, Mo., became a viral sensation.
Russell later came out with a new tray of nachos from the Cubs clubhouse and presented it to Gudermuth, then apologized and took a selfie with him. Gudermuth quickly welcomed his viral fame, changing his Twitter handle from "Big Furly" to "Nacho Man." He said during the game the free nachos "definitely gave me a lot more respect for (the Cubs). They're not all about fame."
But Cubs pitcher Jon Lester was not amused at the attention showered on Nacho Man. "I guess that shows you where our society is right now with all that stuff," Lester said.
10. Beer spiller eludes capture (2009)
An all-points bulletin went out among Cubs fans on Aug. 12, 2009, for a beer spiller on the loose.
A 21-year-old Bartlett resident named Johnny Macchione had eluded capture at Wrigley Field. His crime? Pouring beer on the head of Phillies outfielder Shane Victorino as he camped under a Jake Fox fly ball. While security was questioning a man who was taunting Victorino after the soaking, Macchione left the ballpark.
The beer-tossing incident left a bad taste in everyone's mouth.
"They are free to yell and say whatever they want," Derrek Lee said. "But when they start throwing beer, especially in the middle of a play, it's not really showing good sportsmanship as a fan."
Macchione turned himself in the next day after being charged with two misdemeanors. "Chicago Cubs, I'm sorry I disgraced you," he said as he left Belmont Area police headquarters.
Victorino said he didn't fault Cubs fans.
"No, I love playing here," he said. "I love the atmosphere. I love the way they go about the game."
Seven years later the Cubs signed Victorino to a minor-league deal, but he never made the 2016 team that won the World Series.
9. Buckethead survives (2018)
On July 24, 2018, 19-year-old Cubs fan Kyle McAleer from Scranton, Iowa, was sitting under the old center-field scoreboard with family and friends when they decided to put empty bubble gum containers on their heads as "rally caps." The caps were patterned after Starlin Castro and other Cubs who wore buckets on their heads during 2015 postgame celebrations.
Then during the game, a pin weighing 3 to 4 pounds fell from the scoreboard and hit McAleer. Blood began streaming from a cut on his head, and he was taken by ambulance to a local hospital.
McAleer said he was fortunate the Cubs were losing because the plastic bucket saved his life.
"It might have fractured my skull," he said. "It definitely could have been fatal. I am extremely lucky."
The Cubs gave McAleer an Addison Russell jersey and other small gifts for his troubles.
8. Stealing home (1982)
Six Cardinals fans made a road trip to Chicago in late December 1982 to watch a Blackhawks-Blues game at Chicago Stadium, arriving late at night.
While three of the friends went to the McDonald's next to Wrigley to grab a late-night bite, 19-year-old Michael Dimza and two other college buddies, Stephen Rieker and Patrick Connors, decided to sneak into Wrigley Field, where they plucked some ivy off the wall and a few chunks of infield grass before uprooting home plate.
"I thought it would look good hanging on my wall, right next to my Cardinals pennant," Connors told me in a Chicago Reader report. The three were soon arrested and wound up paying $500 in fines after pleading guilty to property damage on Jan. 17, 1983. Their story was featured on "Good Morning America," "NBC Nightly News" and CNN.
"I don't know if we should enjoy the publicity or be embarrassed," Dimza said. "I kind of like the Cubs. They're the only team you can always count on being worse than the Cardinals."
7. Mailman delivers (1989)
On Sept. 21, 1989, at Wrigley, a 28-year-old South Side postal worker named Neal White was conducting his rounds on Waveland Avenue when Andre Dawson homered over the left-field wall.
White joined in on the mad scramble and came up with the ball. He then executed a perfect Ron Santo heel click while jumping in the air, which the WGN-TV cameras caught.
"I pulled over and spoke to a friend, and he asked me what I'm doing," White said. "I said I'm going to catch a home run. Then, the next thing you know, a ball comes flying over the fence."
Cubs play-by-play man Harry Caray invited White to the booth to tell his story, but when White returned to Waveland, he was threatened with suspension by a supervisor for leaving his mail truck unattended.
"That's a bad way to get suspended," Dawson said.
6. Comiskey clown sacked (1981)
Andrew Rozdilsky, better known as "Andy the Clown," was handed his walking papers in 1981 after two decades of leading cheers at Comiskey Park.
Comedian Bob Newhart once compared Andy to an air raid siren, only louder. The Sox told Rozdilsky he could still attend games but not in his clown outfit because they were featuring two new mascots, Ribbie and Roobarb.
After ABC-7 sportscaster Al Lerner lambasted the decision on air, Sox co-owner Eddie Einhorn called Andy the Clown to apologize and invite him back. Rozdilsky continued his shtick, though he was restricted to certain areas of the ballpark. He was happy just to entertain Sox fans.
"I told my wife to bury me in my clown outfit," Rozdilsky told me in a Chicago Reader article in '82. "That's the way people will remember me anyway."
The Sox finally did away with the unpopular Ribbie and Roobarb in 1988. Andy the Clown was forced to retire when the Sox moved to new Comiskey Park in 1991, and he died in 1995.
5. Mai Tai Guy (2019)
Bleacher regular Christopher Sorley, known as "Mai Tai Guy" because of his beverage of choice, grabbed Kyle Schwarber's walk-off home run in the basket Tuesday night at Wrigley. Two boys were also going for the ball, but Mai Tai Guy had the longer reach and swooped in before celebrating his accomplishment.
Widely abused on social media, Sorley was unapologetic and said the kids knew the "rules" of the bleachers.
"It's kind of anyone's game," he said. "I feel bad for the kids, but it looked a lot worse than it really was." He was trending on Twitter that night, and Mai Tai Guy's 15 minutes of fame aren't up yet.
4. The ivy thieves (2013)
On Sept. 1, 2013, Phillies fans Kevin Burge and Steven Gudknecht, both 25, decided after a night of partying to sneak into Wrigley Field at 3 a.m. They somehow managed to squeeze through metal security bars near an outfield entrance, but Cubs security spotted and caught them as they walked near one of the on-deck circles.
They were charged with criminal trespassing and featured on ESPN and local news reports as the "ivy-stealing fans." Attorney Kevin Halverson disputed the label, saying: "They each had a piece of ivy. They each had one leaf. But they just went in to look around. They didn't understand the gravity of their actions. They are lifelong baseball fans who travel around to different ballparks."
The two appeared in Cook County Circuit Court later that month and agreed to a deal in which the charges would be dismissed if they attended two classes on responsible behavior and had no further violations. They also were forbidden to enter Wrigley Field for one year.
"If the Cubs aren't any better, that may not be a bad thing," Halverson quipped.
3. Foul ball baby (2015)
On June 23, 2015, 29-year-old Andersonville resident Keith Hartley was in a box seat down the first-base line with his 7-month-old son, Isaac.
Cubs pitcher Jason Hammel hit a popup behind first, and Hartley caught it while continuing to bottle-feed his baby. His wife, Kari, was "a little bit nervous" as the play happened.
"I was a little bit scared that he was going to drop him," she said. "Fortunately he held on tight to both the ball and Isaac."
After a replay review, umpires ruled fan interference. Hartley said his Twitter notifications were "going insane." Isaac, wearing a Blackhawks cap, had no comment because he couldn't talk.
2. Bartman redux (2013)
On the 10th anniversary of the Bartman episode (Google it, kids), Steve Bartman's attorney called out Harry Caray's Restaurant and managing partner Grant DePorter for blowing up the Bartman ball and piling on the infamous fan from Game 6 of the 2003 NLCS.
"We are no more fine with it now than we were then," spokesman Frank Murtha said just before the anniversary. "No one person has perpetuated the storyline more than (DePorter) did."
Marlins outfielder Juan Pierre, who was on second base when the foul ball was hit, lauded Bartman for refusing to cash in on his fame.
"In this day and age, he could've made tons of money doing things," Pierre said. "But he took the high road. Hopefully Chicago will embrace him again one day."
Cubs Chairman Tom Ricketts gave Bartman a 2016 championship ring, but Bartman still has not surfaced in public.
1. Ronnie Woo: Not dead yet (1987)
This is the best of the Ronnie Woo-Woo wacky news series, which also includes "Ronnie Woo arrested for wooing," "Ronnie Woo releases CD," "Ronnie Woo loses his voice" and "Ronnie Woo ejected from Wrigley Field."
This one began when the Chicago Sun-Times published a report that uber-Cubs fan Ronnie Wickers (aka "Ronnie Woo-Woo" or "Ronnie Woo") had "vanished" from the bleachers "amid murder rumors." The report originated on WXRT-FM when a morning personality mentioned the rumor.
Wickers was tracked down at a local pizza joint, thanks to disc jockey Jonathan Brandmeier, where he was delivering pizzas. Tribune sports editor Gary Dretzka instructed me to order six pizzas to the newsroom so we could get a photo of Ronnie Woo.
Wickers entered the Tribune city room with the pizzas, shouting: "I'm alive, woo! I'm alive, woo!" Ronnie Woo was not upset to read he had died.
"They tell lies on everybody," he said. "You don't worry about that. At least they're thinking about you."
