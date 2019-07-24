CHICAGO _ Being inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame next year with shoo-in Derek Jeter might be like going into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1988, the same year as the Beatles.
Not that Paul Konerko or Alfonso Soriano would turn down the chance to rub elbows with the all-timers on a star-studded stage in Cooperstown, N.Y.
It's the ultimate validation of a ballplayer's career, so who cares if you're overshadowed?
Konerko and Soriano, who will be on the ballot for the first time next year, are the next two eligible Chicago players after the inductions Sunday of Harold Baines and Lee Smith. Baines and Smith got in via voting by the veterans committee, which takes a while longer but makes no difference in the long run.
Before Sunday, the last two Hall of Famers who played six or more years with either the Cubs or Sox were Greg Maddux and Frank Thomas, inducted in 2014.
It might be a while before another Cubs or Sox player gets in, aside from someone such as shortstop Omar Vizquel, who spent only two of his 24 seasons on the South Side. The veterans committee could select Minnie Minoso or former Cubs manager Lou Piniella, both of whom have the credentials. But both were rejected as recently as last year.
After Konerko and Soriano, the next prominent Cubs and Sox players who figure to be on the Hall of Fame ballot are Mark Buehrle and Aramis Ramirez in 2021, Jake Peavy and A.J. Pierzynski in 2022 and John Lackey in 2023. Adam LaRoche will also be on the ballot in 2021, though he has about as good a shot as his son, Drake.
Neither Konerko nor Soriano had the kind of eye-popping career numbers that shout out "Hall of Famer," but we'll find out in January how they fared. Could they build up steam over the years, as Edgar Martinez did before making it in 2019?
Being on the ballot is evidence they had some great years. But was either really Hall-worthy?
Ozzie Guillen said this year's trip to Cooperstown could be his last, asking recently, "Who else?" might get in among his former Sox teammates or players he managed.
Asked about Konerko, Guillen said: "I hope he does, but did P.K. dominate his era? I don't know. I want him (to make it). I want everyone I managed to (get in)."
How about Buehrle?
"He might," Guillen said. "You don't need to win 300 games to be on it."
Here's a brief summary of the upcoming Cubs and Sox players who will be eligible and their chances of getting in:
Paul Konerko (2020)
Konerko was a six-time All-Star and MVP of the 2005 American League Championship Series, finishing his 18-year career with 439 home runs and 1,412 RBIs. But he has a 33.1 offensive WAR, according to Baseball Reference, tied for 432nd all time with Dave Concepcion and well below many other former Sox, including Ray Durham (43.6), Magglio Ordonez (43.3), Robin Ventura (41.3) and Baines (40.7). Prognosis? Grim.
Alfonso Soriano (2020)
Back when he was a base-stealing threat, Soriano was a 40-40 club member with 46 homers and 41 steals in 2006 with the Nationals. If he had kept it up, who knows? That season earned him an eight-year, $136 million deal with the Cubs, for whom Soriano continued to hit for power but lost his speed and wound up playing too long. A seven-time All-Star, Soriano wound up with 2,095 hits and 412 home runs, though he endured a lot of booing as a Cub. "They don't boo nobodies," he often said. His fielding was suspect, and he ranks 20th all time in strikeouts (1,803) and only 182nd in RBIs (1,159). As "Sori" himself might say: "Sorry, babe. No shot, Papi."
Mark Buehrle (2021)
Asked about his chances Monday during a conference call, Buehrle called it "crazy talk." "I never thought of that one time when I was playing," he said. "People say it, mention it to you. It would be pretty crazy if something like that would happen. But I'm not expecting it." Buehrle made five All-Star teams and set an AL record with 14 straight seasons of pitching 200 or more innings. His 214 wins are tied for 91st, only two behind Curt Schilling, and he threw two no-hitters, including a perfect game. Perhaps if Schilling gets in there's a good argument, though he didn't have Schilling's stellar postseason stats.
Aramis Ramirez (2021)
Chipper Jones (2018) and Ron Santo (2012) were the last two third basemen inducted, with Santo getting selected by the veterans committee. With 347 homers while playing third, Ramirez ranks seventh at the position behind Mike Schmidt (509), Eddie Mathews (486), Adrian Beltre (441), Jones (389), Graig Nettles (368) and Matt Williams (359). Ramirez also ranks sixth among third basemen in RBIs (1,417). Still, he's a borderline candidate, like Nettles and Williams were, because he was never a top defensive player and never dominated the position. He's tied for 276th in offensive WAR (41.9), which means he was a nice player but never a legend.
Jake Peavy (2022)
Unlike Buehrle, Peavy won a Cy Young Award (2007 with the Padres), and he was on two championship teams with the Red Sox (2013) and Giants (2014). But he won only 152 games and was undependable in October, going 1-5 with a 7.98 ERA in nine postseason starts. He had a good start to his career but couldn't sustain it.
A.J. Pierzynski (2022)
According to the Hall of Fame, Pierzynski is one of only nine players to total 2,000 or more hits while catching at least 50% of his career games. He was instrumental in the Sox's 2005 championship but made only two All-Star teams in his 19-year career. If they ever open a Provocateurs Hall of Fame, A.J. will be a unanimous first-ballot pick.
John Lackey (2023)
Lackey once said, "I didn't come here to get a haircut." They do have a good barbershop in downtown Cooperstown, but Lackey won't be going there to get one either. He won 188 games in a decent but never dominating career in which he led the world in complaining about pitches not called strikes. Maybe he can introduce Jon Lester if Lester gets in.
