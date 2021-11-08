South Lakeshore Road delays
The portion of South Lakeshore Road highlighted in red is where Chelan County road crews will work to move concrete barriers starting on Tuesday. Motorists can expect delays of up to 20 minutes. 

 Provided map/Chelan County

CHELAN — Motorists on South Lakeshore Road near Slide Ridge can expect delays this week beginning Tuesday as a Chelan County road crew works on moving some concrete barriers.

The work may cause delays of up to 20 minutes, according to a Chelan County news release. 

The county road crew will be moving concrete barriers back a couple feet on the bypass road using a loader. 

The bypass road will be widened temporarily to allow haulers to deliver a manufactured home to a private property above the project area on South Lakeshore Road, according to the news release. The haulers are expected on Friday, but this may change due to the expected weather this week.

The road crew will put the barriers back in their original spots next week, on Nov. 15, which will cause some delays as well. 

