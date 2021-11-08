CHELAN — Motorists on South Lakeshore Road near Slide Ridge can expect delays this week beginning Tuesday as a Chelan County road crew works on moving some concrete barriers.
The work may cause delays of up to 20 minutes, according to a Chelan County news release.
The county road crew will be moving concrete barriers back a couple feet on the bypass road using a loader.
The bypass road will be widened temporarily to allow haulers to deliver a manufactured home to a private property above the project area on South Lakeshore Road, according to the news release. The haulers are expected on Friday, but this may change due to the expected weather this week.
The road crew will put the barriers back in their original spots next week, on Nov. 15, which will cause some delays as well.
