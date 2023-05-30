NE Couloir on Colchuck Peak.jpg

The northeast couloir of Colchuck Peak.

LEAVENWORTH — The body of a Colchuck Peak climber who died in a February avalanche that killed three was recovered Monday by authorities.

Jeannie Lee, 60, of Bayside, New York was found by a volunteer with Chelan County Mountain Rescue during a personal trip in The Enchantments, the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday in a news release.

Colchuck 2

Pictured is an approximate location of where the climbers were when the Feb. 19 Colchuck Peak avalanche began and where they came to rest.


