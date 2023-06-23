LEAVENWORTH — The last missing climber who was one of three to die in a February avalanche in The Enchantments was recovered Friday by authorities.
Yun Park, 66, of Palisades Park, New Jersey was found Thursday afternoon by a hiker at the base of Colchuck Peak, the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office said Friday in a news release.
A Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office helicopter crew hoisted Park’s body from the peak at about 11:15 a.m. Friday.
“I’m definitely glad that it's finally closed and the family members have their family member back,” said Sgt. Jason Reinfeld with Chelan County Emergency Management.
Park was part of a group of six climbers that attempted to scale the 8,705-foot Colchuck Peak by way of the northeast couloir when the lead climber triggered a slab avalanche that carried four climbers about 1,000 feet down the mountain.
Also killed were Seong Cho, 54, of West Hartford, Connecticut, and Jeannie Lee, 60, of Bayside, New York. Cho was recovered on Feb. 24. Lee was recovered on May 29.
The hiker who found Park was a member of Everett Mountain Rescue hiking the area in her free time, Reinfeld said.
Lee was also found by a hiker with a similar background: a member of the Chelan County Mountain Rescue Association in the area on a personal hike.
The Northwest Avalanche Center was critical of the group's climbing trip in a March 23 report and suggested they were unprepared, with only one considered an advanced climber and only one who wore a helmet. None had avalanche training.
The avalanche center noted that rescue gear likely would not have saved the climbers’ lives.
The group also did not carry radios. Without adequate communication gear, survivors were unsure of what happened to their teammates, which slowed the speed of the rescue.
“As a result, they climbed higher on the route before descending to the surviving members of their party,” the report said.
