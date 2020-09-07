NCW — Wildfire smoke has caused unhealthy air quality in Chelan, according to readings from the Washington Smoke Blog.
Wenatchee and Omak are experiencing moderate air quality, the blog’s map shows.
Smoke can cause serious health problems, especially for children, those older than 65, people who are pregnant, and those with heart and lung diseases or respiratory illnesses.
The Chelan-Douglas Health District recommends limiting time outdoors and improving air quality inside your home by:
- Keeping windows and doors closed.
- Setting the air conditioner to recirculate.
- Not vacuuming, using candles or smoking.
- Using a portable air cleaner with a high-efficiency particulate air filter.