In Wenatchee, the Air Quality Index is at 131 as of Thursday afternoon, meaning the air is unhealthy for sensitive groups.
Certain, sensitive groups are at an increased risk to exposure to unhealthy air. They include people with health conditions like lung diseases, heart diseases, diabetes, people 18 and younger or older than 65, pregnant people and outdoor workers.
In Leavenworth, the Air Quality Index is at 165 as of Thursday afternoon, classified as unhealthy for everyone.
Everyone in these areas should reduce their exposure by limiting their time outside and avoiding strenuous outdoor activity, according to a Chelan-Douglas Health District news release.
In Chelan, the index is at 346 which is hazardous. Everyone should reduce exposure, stay inside and filter indoor air to keep it cleaner, according to the state Department of Health.
Find an interactive map fire and smoke map to check air quality here: fire.airnow.gov.
Smoke from wildfires can cause problems to even healthy people with symptoms ranging from watery or dry eyes, coughing, shortness of breath, headaches, irregular heartbeat and chest pain, according to the news release.
People experiencing serious symptoms should seek medical attention immediately.
According to the health district, the best way to project oneself is to:
Limit duration and intensity of physical activity outdoors.
Stay indoors and keep indoor air clean by closing windows and doors, avoiding indoor air pollution like vacuuming and burning candles.
Set air conditioning to recirculate or seek ways to improve air filtration.
Wear a properly fitted, NIOSH-approved particulate respirator such as an N95 mask.
The health district will be distributing a limited number of N95 masks for the public in the Lake Chelan area and the western part of Chelan County, including Leavenworth and Plain.
A list with the locations will be posted on the health district's website and Facebook soon.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone