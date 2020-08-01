TONASKET — The Anglin Fire near Tonasket is now 90% contained after burning 1,992 acres.
Firefighters completed most rehabilitation and mop up work Friday, according to an email from Washington State Patrol. They will be patrolling the line Saturday and removing remaining equipment and litter.
The nearby Green Fire is 100% contained at 1,480 acres, WSP said. All evacuation notices have been lifted.
Both fires began Monday afternoon.
The Blue Lake One Fire, which started Thursday 8 miles north of Conconully, is 90% contained at 79 acres, according to WSP. Crews continued rehabilitation and mop up work Friday and will be patrolling the perimeter Saturday, removing remaining equipment and litter.
WSP said one firefighter sustained minor injuries Thursday at the Blue Lake One Fire.