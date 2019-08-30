WENATCHEE — Police are searching for two men suspected of robbing a grocery store in Wenatchee at gunpoint.
Shortly before 10 p.m. Friday night two males armed with handguns robbed Ernie's Grocery on the cross of South Miller Street and Cherry Street, Wenatchee Police Capt. Edgar Reinfeld said Friday night.
No one was injured in the incident, but money was taken from the store, he said.
At least one witness saw "something suspicious" outside the store shortly before the incident occurred and called in a tip, he said.
Police are still looking for the suspects but have not released further descriptions of their appearance.
Anyone with information is asked to call RiverCom dispatch at (509) 663-9911, reference case number 19W012563 for Officer Koch.
This story will be updated as more information is available.