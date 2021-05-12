WENATCHEE — Authorities are searching the Mission Ridge Ski & Board Resort for a missing Wenatchee resident.

Brito.JPG

Pedro Brito

The family of Pedro Brito reported him missing Sunday to Wenatchee police and on Monday evening his car was found unoccupied at a Mission Ridge parking lot, said Chief Jason Reinfeld with the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office.

Brito, 41, was last seen at 6 a.m. Sunday and he did take items with him that would indicate he’d left the area, Reinfeld said.

His vehicle was found about 6:30 p.m. Monday at Mission Ridge. Search and rescue crews on Tuesday searched from Pipeline Trail to Clara Lake and Marion Lake on foot with the aid of a K9 and a helicopter scanned the area, Reinfeld said.

Crews were back in the area Wednesday.

Anyone with information regarding Brito's whereabouts is asked to contact RiverCom Dispatch at 663-9911.

