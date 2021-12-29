WENATCHEE — It’s a collective shivering for all who venture outside this week, and conditions are going to stay extra cold for a couple more days.
Wenatchee’s temperatures are set to be in the teens, with a Friday low that could drop to 7 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
Steven Van Horn, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Spokane, said the cold, arctic air is going to remain in place until Saturday.
“It is the kind of cold that can lead to a dangerous situation very quickly if people aren’t prepared,” he said.
An arctic front moved into the region early this week and caused these extra cold temperatures, he said. High temperatures won’t reach above the teens until the weekend.
The next round of snowfall will probably be coming Sunday night into Monday, he said. There could be about 2-5 inches in the Wenatchee Valley.
The National Weather Service is not expecting any low-temperature records to be broken this week, he said. The cold front is not unusual for this time of the year.
Van Horn advised that anyone who is outdoors during cold temperatures is at greater risk of hypothermia and frostbite. Be sure to wear proper clothing for the conditions, he said.
Rachel Hansen, Chelan County PUD spokesperson, said reported peak energy use on Monday was 487 megawatts. That’s still below the all-time record of 491 megawatts recorded Jan. 5, 2017.
Electrical loads on Tuesday, she said, were “6 to 7 times higher than normal” in places, such as Plain, where PUD crews restored power after a fallen tree caused an outage. The electrical system then overloaded and caused another outage.
Hansen noted heavy electrical loads during cold temperatures is common. Issues such as additional outages can be avoided by turning off extra appliances when power is restored in order to ease the strain on the power grid.
Areas with second homeowners and tourism are also seeing increased demand for electricity, according to the report.
Douglas County PUD broke its peak energy use record on Monday with a 267 megawatt load. The previous peak was 239 in February of 2019.
Last June’s power consumption during the heatwave was much lower, at 186 megawatts, according to the Douglas PUD’s update.
The cold temperatures are having other impacts. Eastmont Parks and Recreation announced Thursday on Facebook that the pool will be closed for the weekend.
Swim times have been canceled Thursday through Sunday. A decision whether to reopen Monday will be made Sunday.
According to the post, the issue is not that the pool’s heater is broken, but that it just can’t keep up with the cold outdoor temperatures.