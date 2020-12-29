Updated, 9:05 p.m. Tuesday:
LEAVENWORTH — Authorities are responding to a bomb threat in Leavenworth.
The threat was made in the 800 block of Front Street, according to a public safety alert from the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office.
Undersheriff Jason Mathews said at 8 p.m. a male, described as difficult to understand, called the RiverCom Dispatch business line from a blocked number and reported an explosive device in an unspecified location. Mathews added the man said, “I’m not (expletive) around, it’s inside the…” but dispatchers could not understand where the man said the bomb was.
Bomb technicians have been notified of the threat.
The downtown corridor of Leavenworth has been evacuated and residents outside the downtown corridor are asked to shelter in place. Traffic from Highway 2 is being diverted around Leavenworth.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is available.