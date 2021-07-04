EAST WENATCHEE — Evacuations are in place for some homes outside East Wenatchee due to a 16-acre brush fire.
The grass fire was reported at 12:15 p.m. Sunday in the area of Grant Road and South Ward Street, not far from Pangborn Memorial Airport, said Kay McKellar, Douglas County Fire District 2 spokeswoman.
Fire officials have toned a second-alarm to bring in firefighters from outside the Wenatchee Valley and a helicopter has been requested, McKellar said.
Level 2 evacuations — be ready to leave — are in place for homes on Woodridge Drive to Keane Grade, according to an emergency alert issued at 1:22 p.m.
Officials are closing Fourth Street, North Ward Street and Grand Road east of the storage units, she said.
Residents are asked to avoid the area.