MALAGA — A fire that burned half a dozen acres of grass and sage Wednesday outside Malaga may have been caused by practice shooting.
The fire was reported at 12:36 p.m. behind a building on the 7200 block of Tarpiscan Road, roughly 14 miles south of Wenatchee, said Chief Brian Brett with Chelan County Fire District 1.
The structure was briefly threatened but the fire burned away from the building.
Responding to the fire were crews from Fire District 1 and Douglas County Fire District 2, and a helicopter manned by the state Department of Natural Resources. Crews were still on scene mopping up at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Brett said he suspects the fire was sparked by target shooting.