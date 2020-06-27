A brush fire pushed by strong winds consumed sagebrush and grass at Daroga State Park Saturday afternoon between the campground and Highway 97. The highway was closed and a Washington State Patrol trooper on the scene was telling motorists it would be at least until around 8 p.m. before it would open again.
The fire crossed the highway and was burning in some tall trees used as a windblock for an Auvil Fruit Company's orchard. Fruit trees were acting as a buffer to the dry brush on hillsides to the east of them.
The state park was open for both camping and day use at the time the fire started about 4:30 p.m. Fire crews from Douglas County were trying to keep flames from damaging a maintenance shed and the park ranger's house.