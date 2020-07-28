Update, noon Tuesday
WATERVILLE — Level 3 evacuations — leave now — are in effect for 1275 Road 2 NW in Waterville due to a brush fire.
The fire, estimated at 10 acres, is burning near Highway 2, milepost 151 east of Waterville, according to a tweet from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office at 10:27 a.m. Tuesday.
No structures were threatened at the time of the post. Motorists are asked to avoid the area.
Second-alarm resources were dispatched to the fire at 11:39 a.m.
Road closures are in place on Road 2 NW from Highway 2 to Road L NW and on Road 3 NW from Road O to Road L NW.