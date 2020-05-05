200506-newslocal-haycanyon 02.jpg
A state Department of Natural Resources crew from Wenatchee makes a fire line around a brush fire about a mile up Hay Canyon near Cashmere on Tuesday.

 World photo/Don Seabrook
200506-newslocal-haycanyon 01.jpg
Chelan County firefighter Kyle Christie, Cashmere, attacks a burning log with a fire tool in Hay Canyon Tuesday afternoon.

CASHMERE — Crews responded to multiple small brush fires Tuesday in Hay Canyon outside Cashmere.

The three spot fires were burning in a hard-to-reach area on a steep hillside, according to Sgt. Kent Sisson, Chelan County Emergency Management. The fires were reported at 12:05 p.m. about a mile up the canyon.

Total area burned was estimated at 10 acres about 4 p.m., said Josh Gibbs with the Central Washington Interagency Communications Center.

Responding to the fire were crews from Chelan County, the Forest Service and the state Department of Natural Resources, which provided crews and two helicopters.

The cause of the fires was unclear Tuesday afternoon.

200506-newslocal-haycanyon 04.jpg
Chelan County firefighters attack a brush fire a mile up Hay Canyon near Cashmere on Tuesday.
200506-newslocal-haycanyon 03.jpg
A helicopter drops water on a fire in Hay Canyon on Tuesday.

