CASHMERE — Crews responded to multiple small brush fires Tuesday in Hay Canyon outside Cashmere.
The three spot fires were burning in a hard-to-reach area on a steep hillside, according to Sgt. Kent Sisson, Chelan County Emergency Management. The fires were reported at 12:05 p.m. about a mile up the canyon.
Total area burned was estimated at 10 acres about 4 p.m., said Josh Gibbs with the Central Washington Interagency Communications Center.
Responding to the fire were crews from Chelan County, the Forest Service and the state Department of Natural Resources, which provided crews and two helicopters.
The cause of the fires was unclear Tuesday afternoon.