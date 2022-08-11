Purchase Access

Fire restrictions 2022

WENATCHEE — A campfire ban went into effect Thursday across the entire Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest due to continuing hot, dry weather and worsening fire conditions.

The use of wood and charcoal campfires are banned, but people can still use pressurized or bottled liquid fuel stoves, lanterns or heating devices that have no flammable material three feet from the device, U.S. Forest Service news release. Wood burning camp stoves are also not allowed.



Oscar Rodriguez: (509) 665-1179

rodriguez@wenatcheeworld.com

