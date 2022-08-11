WENATCHEE — A campfire ban went into effect Thursday across the entire Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest due to continuing hot, dry weather and worsening fire conditions.
The use of wood and charcoal campfires are banned, but people can still use pressurized or bottled liquid fuel stoves, lanterns or heating devices that have no flammable material three feet from the device, U.S. Forest Service news release. Wood burning camp stoves are also not allowed.
These restrictions will be lifted once fire danger has lessened and the weather brings some needed rain, according to the news release.
On Friday, Chelan County also is moving into Stage 2 restrictions which comes with additional activity and travel restrictions including:
People are prohibited from having campfires at their residences. People can continue to use commercially made barbecues, both gas and charcoal briquettes.
Target shooting outside of gun ranges is prohibited. Hunting is still permitted in areas that are open.
Additional signage will be placed across county roads to alert people about the new restrictions. The signs do not prevent people from using the roadway, according to a Chelan County news release.
Both valley and mountain zones in Chelan County will be at this “extreme” fire hazard rating.
Okanogan County also is initiating a countywide burn ban Friday, prohibiting all outdoor burning.
