WENATCHEE — Chelan and Douglas counties tallied 22,738 ballots as of Tuesday night, a turnout much lower than anticipated. But county auditors say more ballots remain to be counted.
In Douglas County where turnout sits at 19.66%, or 5,033 ballots, as of Tuesday night, there are still many votes left to count, said Thad Duvall, Douglas County auditor. Duvall said that this number is just preliminary.
Duvall said he had seen lines of cars at some of their ballot drop boxes on Tuesday. Those ballots must still be counted. And with additional ballots that came in Tuesday and Wednesday through the mail, it's really all a guess what turnout will look like, he said.
As a vote-by-mail state, looking at just what was counted on election night would be misleading, according to Duvall. The next update to the count will take place sometime Friday afternoon, he said.
"I'm really hoping we get a big push here at the end, and it'll bring us up to 40%," he said. "But we really won't know that for a couple days."
A week before election night, Duvall had predicted a possible turnout of 45%.
Chelan County saw a 35.11% voter turnout, or 17,705 ballots, on Tuesday night, according to Secretary of State data.
"I had hoped we'd get up around 50%," said Skip Moore, Chelan County auditor. "It looks like we'll get through 40%, but I don't know how far through 40% we're actually going to get."
The next ballot count, for both counties, is set for 4:30 p.m. Friday.
