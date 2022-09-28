WENATCHEE — The Chelan County Fire Marshal plans to extend the current fire restrictions through Oct. 15 due to ongoing hot and dry conditions.
The fire hazard level is at "high," or Stage 2, in both county's valley and mountain zones. The restrictions under Stage 2 are:
Open burning, such as the burning of yard waste, is not allowed.
Outdoor fires in recreational fire pits are not allowed.
Citizens can use an outdoor, commercially made grill, such as a propane grill.
Traveling off of county roadways is not allowed.
Travel and activity restrictions related to the wildfire season usually expire in the unincorporated areas of the county on Oct. 1, according to a Chelan County news release.
But due to several active fires in the area causing smoky conditions, county Fire Marshal Stephen Rinaldi said now is not the time to ease up on the restrictions. Rinaldi has the authority to extend the restrictions until the county board of commissioners formally adopt a resolution.
The county commissioners are expected to sign a resolution on Monday.
If the weather changes, bringing moisture and cooler temperatures in the coming weeks, the restrictions may be lowered before Oct. 15, Rinaldi said.
