WENATCHEE — The Chelan County Fire Marshal plans to extend the current fire restrictions through Oct. 15 due to ongoing hot and dry conditions.

The fire hazard level is at "high," or Stage 2, in both county's valley and mountain zones. The restrictions under Stage 2 are:

Stephen Rinaldi

Stephen Rinaldi

Chelan County Fire Marshal


Oscar Rodriguez: (509) 665-1179

rodriguez@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?