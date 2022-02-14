PLAIN — Chumstick Highway over Beaver Hill near Plain will remain closed through Wednesday while contractors work to remove a large boulder that fell into the roadway Sunday.
The road is closed between the intersection of Camp 12 and Beaver Valley roads on the Plain side of Beaver Hill and near the Little Chumstick Road on the Leavenworth side.
Motorists can use Tumwater Canyon on Highway 2 as an alternate route to and from Plain. Some Cascade School District bus routes to Plain also are being impacted. Check cascade.org for information.
A contractor was on site Monday working to remove the rock, which is about 25-feet in diameter. Two other similar-sized rocks also fell near the roadway. Those rocks will also have to be broken up and removed before the road can be reopened.
Chelan County Public Works crews will check on the progress of the rock removal Wednesday, and hopefully come up with an estimated time for re-opening, according to a news release.
For safety reasons, Chelan County Public Works is asking motorists to stay out of the area while the rock removal is taking place.
