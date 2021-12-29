WINTHROP — The state Department of Transportation is moving the North Cascades Highway's east side closure point from Silver Star campground, milepost 171, to Early Winters campground, milepost 178, according to a news release.
The change begins Thursday.
The west side closure point will remain at milepost 134/Ross Dam Trailhead. A gate and berm will be constructed at the new closure point.
This is normal procedure for the WSDOT on Highway 20. When winter maintenance needs increase at lower elevations, the closure point is moved to Early Winters.
Drivers should not go past the closure points. Those going past the closure point for recreation should always check current avalanche conditions before going into backcountry areas.
Get real-time travel information at the the Department of Transportation’s travel center map or on the WSDOT mobile app. Updates on this and other WSDOT work is also shared on Twitter at @WSDOT_East.
