WENATCHEE — Though it arrived after the holiday, Mother Nature’s Christmas gift to the Wenatchee Valley seems to be unseasonably brisk weather.
Current forecasts show temperatures will be in the low to mid-teens, with overnight lows approaching zero in the early part of the week. Steven Van Horn, a National Weather Service meteorologist, said the weather is the result of Arctic air making its way to Eastern Washington.
“Really through Wednesday, we’re looking at very cold temperatures,” Van Horn said.
The seasonal average for Wenatchee is a high temperature around freezing, with low temperatures reaching 23 degrees.
Temperatures will warm later in the week, however high temperatures will only rise to the high teens. Van Horn said a weather system could bring up to two inches of snow Wednesday evening into Thursday.
The weather in Wenatchee doesn’t come close to the record low temperatures set in 1968. On Dec. 28, Wenatchee reached 16 degrees below zero and on Dec. 29 reached a bone-chilling 20 degrees below.
“We’re not looking at temperatures that cold,” Van Horn said. “But it’s still going to be quite cold, nonetheless.”
PUD could set record for energy demand
Rachel Hansen, Chelan PUD spokesperson, said the PUD could set a record for peak energy demand. The current record, 491 megawatts, was set Jan. 5, 2017, when temperatures dipped to -1 degrees.
“Our distribution system is designed to handle 0-degree temperatures, plus reserve capacity,” Hansen said. “So we expect to come close this week without dipping into our reserves.”
Hansen said the PUD is asking customers to consider ways to reduce energy consumption. These include:
- Wearing an additional layer of clothing instead of adjusting the thermostat
- Opening blinds to let sunlight in during the daytime
- Only heating the parts of your home where you are
- Eliminating drafts from doors
- Checking your water heater to ensure the thermostat is set below 125 degrees
Additionally, to prevent pipes from freezing, Hansen said homeowners can let a cold-water faucet drip continuously and open cupboard doors under sinks to let the interior heat warm pipes. Hasen said people should also know where their water shut-off valve is.
For updates or to report a power outage, call 877-783-8123.
“We are suspending some of our maintenance projects that were planned for this week to ensure that if the power does go out in isolated areas, that our crews will be ready to restore power as quickly as possible,” Hansen said.
Ensure your pet's safety
Pets are another thing to keep in mind as the cold lingers. Wenatchee Valley Animal Care and Control Sgt. Ian Mallory suggests that, if possible, bring all pets indoors.
“The big thing is if you can bring them inside — even if it is not ideal — do so.”
If unable to bring pets inside the home, giving them access to substantial shelter like a garage or shed is another option. If owners are using a doghouse to keep pets warm, Mallory said to pack it with straw to keep bodies off cold ground. He also noted to use straw over hay in this instance, as straw is better at insulating.
Mallory also suggested keeping pets at home while running errands. In the heat, a car can become like an oven. In the cold, a car with no heat running can be like a refrigerator.
For taking dogs on walks, reserve it for the warmest part of the day, but make sure to keep paws off ice.
“If it is too cold for your feet, it is probably too cold for your pets,” Mallory said.
Protecting yourself from the elements
The colder temperatures are expected to reach the single digits and into the teens with overnight lows reaching single digits to below zero, making frostbite and hypothermia occur much faster.
The risk of hypothermia is also impacted by the presence of wet clothing, contact with metals and wind-chill.
The very young and elderly are more susceptible to developing hypothermia. A person’s chances of getting hypothermia are also increased if inebriated, exhausted and/or hungry.
According to the state Department of Health, the symptoms for hypothermia include: uncontrolled shivering, slow or unclear speech, feeling extremely tired, stumbling when attempting to walk, confusion, semi-consciousness or unconsciousness.
For babies, the symptoms include bright red, cold skin and very low energy, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
To prevent hypothermia, people should find shelter to stay warm and wear warm, multi-layered clothing including warm headgear as a significant portion of heat is lost through an unprotected head, according to the state Department of Health. Also, change into dry clothes whenever clothing becomes wet.
According to the state Department of Health, in the event someone develops hypothermia:
- Bring the person indoors or to a dry place protected from the wind. Do not warm the person too fast, however.
- Remove wet clothing and cover the person with dry blankets. Make sure to cover the head, hands, and feet.
- Put the person in a cot or bed next to a warm, not hot, heater.
- Lie under the covers next to the person to transfer your own body heat. If possible, have someone else lie on the other side.
- Give the person warm, not hot, broth or soup. Do not give alcohol to drink.
If the person becomes unconscious, get medical help immediately. If a heart attack has occured, call for medical assistance and then apply CPR.
With temperatures so low, people need to look out for frostbite as well. People noticing redness or pain in any part of the skin should get out of the cold or protect any exposed skin, according to the CDC.
Find information about frostbite and hypothermia, go to wwrld.us/coldweather.