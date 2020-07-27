MALAGA — The Colockum Fire is now about 80% contained, according to the South Washington Interagency Incident Management Team.
Overnight, firefighters worked to secure hotspots on the western edge of the fire near Jump Off Road, the team said in a Facebook post. Crews are still in place along Colockum Road, though all aircraft has been released.
“There are a lot of areas of rocky terrain with fuels growing in it which makes it hard to dig into,” the post said. “These areas will probably see some hot spots over the next few days.”
Closures are still in effect for Kingsbury, Colockum and Jump Off roads, which have all been issued Level 2 evacuation notices — be ready to leave. Tarpiscan Road is at Level 1 – be aware.
Crews will be working Monday to improve containment lines around fire and mop up, the post said. The team urges residents to stay away from the fire area.
The fire, which burned approximately 3,337 acres, threatened over 200 homes at one point, the post said. The cause is under investigation.
The fire started about 2:30 p.m. Friday, and the South Washington Interagency Incident Management Team took over about 7 a.m. Saturday.