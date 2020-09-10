NESPELEM — The Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation is accepting donations to help with fire response and for those affected by wildfires in the area.
Chief Financial Officer William Nicholson II is accepting monetary contributions for the tribes at 634-2857 or billy.nicholson.act@colvilletribes.com.
“Financial contributions are the fastest, most effective and flexible way to donate to assist fire response,” the Tribes said in a news release Wednesday.
Unsolicited goods are discouraged, according to the news release, as the Tribes’ Emergency Operations Center often purchases supplies in bulk.
“Processing unsolicited goods which aren’t needed may burden volunteers’ ability to meet the needs of fire victims and may draw away valuable transportation and warehouse space,” the release said.
To find out which items are needed, contact Director of Employment and Education Tammy James at 634-2777 or tammy.james.adm@colvilletribes.com.
Starting today, non-perishable food items and approved goods can be dropped off from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays at the Low Income Heating Energy Assistance Program office, 37 Lake St., Nespelem. Call ahead at 634-2770 or 634-2796 to arrange drop offs, as staff are following sanitization procedures.
Those who need resources because of the fires can contact the Emergency Operations Center at 634-7350.