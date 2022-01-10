WENATCHEE — Due to a surge in COVID cases in Wenatchee and Eastmont schools, the Wenatchee Valley Symphony has canceled upcoming Classical Kids performances.
The performances were to take place this week at the Numerica Performing Arts Center. Dr. Ron Bermingham, the symphony's managing director, said more than 1,000 students were to be involved. Going virtual was not an option.
Actors from Chicago were due to fly in for the shows, but he said they caught them in time to cancel the flight.
In an email, Bermingham noted a report from the Chelan-Douglas Health District, which showed a surge of infections and recommended to the school boards that all non-school related activities be canceled until further notice.
The performances could move to spring, but Bermingham said it was doubtful, so fall 2022 is looking “far more feasible.”
